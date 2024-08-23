VRD’s Vail Grind mountain bike race set for Aug. 28

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on the Vail Grind race coming up on Wednesday, Aug. 28:

Get ready to tackle Vail Mountain for the Vail Grind, the grand finale of the Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Race Series! Join us on Wed, Aug. 28, to finish out the 40th anniversary season in style.

Racers will begin at Mountain Plaza at the base of Gondola One in Vail Village and race along a combination of dirt road and single track, with distances ranging from one mile for the youngest riders to 13.5 miles for pro and expert racers. The adult course will utilize the east side of Vail Mountain including the Golden Gate and Sidekick trails. View a course map here.

The official shop of the Vail Grind is Venture Sports, who will be at the race to provide neutral support for racers with last-minute mechanical issues.

On-site bib pickup begins at 4 p.m. Races start at 4:30 p.m. for youth bikers, 5:30 p.m. for sport and beginner categories, and 5:50 p.m. for pro and expert categories.

﻿After the race, join us at Gravity Haus in Vail Village for a series wrap after-party! We’ll have free beer from New Belgium Brewing Company, and non-alcoholic beer from Best Day Brewing, for racers 21 and over. A buffet dinner will be provided for all racers courtesy of our title sponsor, Bloch & Chapleau Attorneys at Law and our race sponsor, Gravity Haus.

Awards will be handed out to the top three finishers in each category for the Vail Grind. Podium prizes will be presented by Outdoor Tech. We will also announce the individual and team series champions for the 2024 season, and hold a raffle blowout to celebrate the end of a great season!

Individual race cost is $29 preregistered or $40 day-of. Youth (16 and under) cost is $15 preregistered or $20 day-of. Registration is available online at vailrec.com/register and preregistration for individual races ends at 5 p.m. the day before each race. All riders are welcome to participate and racers do not need to be registered in the full series to participate in individual races.

The VRD’s 40th Annual Mountain Bike Race Series is brought to you by title sponsor Bloch & Chapleau Attorneys at Law. The Youth Series is brought to you by presenting sponsors Mountain Valley Kids Dental and Yeti’s Grind. Thanks to our additional sponsors Beaver Creek Resort Company, Howard Head Sports Medicine, Town of Eagle, Town of Minturn, The Steadman Clinic, Skratch Labs, New Belgium Brewing, East West Hospitality, Central Rockies Mortgage, Elevated Dental, Mountainsmith, Vail Honeywagon, Altitude Bar & Grill, Alpine Wine & Spirits, Optic Nerve, Outdoor Tech, Sweet Protection, West Vail Liquor Mart and Mountain Pedaler, Jaunt Media, Gravity Haus, Dryland Fitness & The Sloperoom, Ski Town All-Stars, FirstBank and Best Day Brewing.