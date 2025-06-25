Stage 1 fire restrictions implemented in Eagle County

Eagle County on Wednesday issued the following press release on Eagle County implementing Stage 1 fire restrictions:

Due to the less favorable weather conditions and lack of moisture throughout Eagle County, all of Eagle County will be implementing “Stage 1” fire restrictions that will take effect on Friday morning, June 27, 2025 at 12:01 a.m.

The Eagle County Sheriff has consulted with local fire chiefs, state and federal partners, and other experts regarding fire danger and has decided to implement restrictions. These decisions are based on specific moisture measurements in vegetation and other risk factors such as predicted weather, available resources and amount of current fire activity.

The restrictions that will be implemented and remain in place until further notice are;

Campfires are only allowed within designated fire grates in developed campgrounds (i.e., a metal, in-ground containment structure — fire pans and rock campfire rings are not acceptable).

No fires of any type, including charcoal, outside of developed areas.

No smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or in a barren area free of vegetation.

No use of explosive materials, including explosive targets.

No welding or operation of an acetylene or other similar torch with open flame, or any other spark producing device, except from an area that has been cleared of vegetation.

No operation of any internal combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed and in working order.

We want to remind our community, as well as visitors to the area, that you are our first line of defense in preventing wildland fires. With the Fourth of July just around the corner, we understand the excitement—but with heightened fire danger, it’s more important than ever to celebrate safely. Fireworks are a major fire hazard, so please enjoy professional displays and leave the fireworks to the pros. Thank you everyone for doing your part to keep Eagle County safe and beautiful.

When we are in a Red Flag Warning in Eagle County, this will automatically move restrictions up to the next level of fire restrictions. This means that while we are implementing Stage I Fire Restrictions and a Red Flag Warning is in effect we will move to Stage II Fire Restrictions.

More in depth information regarding the fire restrictions in Eagle County can be located at: www.ecemergency.org

For fire information across the state of Colorado, visit: http://www.coemergency.com/p/fire-bans-danger.html

BLM website: https://www.blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/fire-and-aviation/regional-information/colorado/upper-colorado-river-district

White River National Forest: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r02/whiteriver