Town of Vail to sponsor annual neighborhood picnics July 8, Aug. 12

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on its annual community picnics July 8 and Aug. 12:

The Town of Vail’s annual Celebrating Community neighborhood picnic series returns this summer with the first picnic taking place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 8 at Bighorn Park in East Vail. Free food and drinks will be provided by the town on a first-come, first-served basis.

The picnics offer community members a fun and informal setting to reconnect with neighbors, as well as a chance to share comments and suggestions with members of the Vail Town Council and town staff. Staff will have tables set up to highlight current town initiatives.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the neighborhood picnics. In addition to attending the gathering, community members are encouraged to share their ideas, concerns and suggestions at any time by emailing the Town Council at towncouncil@vail.gov. The town’s website, vail.gov, also provides information on local topics and projects, along with email links and phone numbers for all departments. Stay connected by joining the town’s virtual community on Facebook and Instagram.

The next picnic will take place on Aug. 12 at Donovan Pavilion in West Vail. For more information, contact the town’s Communications Department at 970-479-2115.

