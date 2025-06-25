White River National Forest, BLM Upper Colorado River District to enact stage 1 fire restrictions

The U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management on Wednesday issued the following press release on Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:

All lands managed by the White River National Forest and the Bureau of Land Management Upper Colorado River District will be under stage 1 fire restrictions beginning Friday, June 27.

Under stage 1 restrictions for the Bureau of Land Management and White River National Forest:

• campfires are only allowed within designated fire grates in developed campgrounds (including the Forest Service Homestake Valley designated dispersed camping sites in Eagle County); this means a metal, in-ground containment structure — fire pans and rock campfire rings are not acceptable.

• no fires of any type including charcoal outside of developed areas

• no smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or in a barren area free of vegetation

• no use of explosive materials, including explosive targets

• no welding or operation of an acetylene or other similar torch with open flame except from an area that has been cleared of vegetation

• no operation of any internal combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed and in working order

Although conditions vary across the area, a longer-term drying trend is expected to continue.

“Fire restrictions are prudent at this time considering the long-range forecast, fuel moisture conditions on the ground, and the continued high public visitation,” said White River National Forest Supervisor Brian Glaspell. “In developed campgrounds where campfires are permitted, please ensure your fire is completely out and cold before leaving.”

“As we enter stage 1 fire restrictions, it’s crucial for everyone to understand the importance of fire safety during this dry season,” said BLM Upper Colorado River District Manager Greg Larson. “We urge all residents and visitors to be vigilant and responsible with any outdoor activities that could spark a fire. Remember, fireworks are not allowed on federal land.”

Officials consider several criteria when determining the need for fire restrictions, including current and anticipated fire danger, resource availability, and consistency with neighboring jurisdictions. Local, county, state and federal officials within this area evaluate and coordinate fire restrictions weekly during fire season.

BLM Grand Junction and Colorado River Valley Field Offices, part of the BLM Upper Colorado River District, and unincorporated private lands in Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Pitkin and Summit counties will also enter fire restrictions this week.

For more information about the White River National Forest, call 970-945-2521 or visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/r02/whiteriver. For more information about fire restrictions in the BLM Upper Colorado River District, call 970-244-3000 or visit https://www.blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/fire-and-aviation/regional-information/colorado/upper-colorado-river-district.

The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit (UCR) includes Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service firefighting resources that cover 5.8 million acres along the Interstate 70, Colorado River and Roaring Fork River corridors from the Continental Divide to the Utah state line. The UCR includes the White River National Forest and the BLM’s Colorado River Valley and Grand Junction field offices. The UCR cooperates with other federal and state agencies, local communities, and fire departments on a wide range of activities including fuels treatments, fire prevention, and suppression.