VRD’s inaugural Cougar Ridge Classic coming Saturday, Sept. 28

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on the inaugural Cougar Ridge Classic 26K set for Saturday, Sept. 28:

You may not have nine lives to spare, but you can still compete against the coolest cats in town at the inaugural Cougar Ridge Classic 26K, a point-to-point sub-ultra trail race! Join us on September 28 to challenge your legs, lungs and mind as you climb up Vail Mountain and descend into the heart of Minturn in the middle of the leaf-peeping season! The race will kick off at 7 a.m. at Dobson Ice Arena.

New to the trail race scene this year, the Cougar Ridge Classic is a stand-alone race open to just 175 runners. “We are very excited for this new race from the Vail Rec District,” said Jeremy Gross, the Town of Vail’s Special Event Coordinator. “The VRD’s Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series is always very well produced and has a great following. Including this new distance on some of Vail’s most iconic trails is a terrific addition.”

The race costs $95 and spots are filling quickly, visit www.vailrec.com/register to get registered!

NEW DETAILS!

Course Map

Though the mountains are steep and your legs will be feeling the burn, you won’t be able to escape the runner’s high that comes with a trail as varied and stunning as this one. Check out the course map HERE!

Race Prep

Join us on Friday, Sept. 27 at Gravity Haus Vail and Dryland Spa & Fitness from 3 to 4:30 p.m. for a race-prep clinic with Veronika Venclova. This clinic will include mobility activation on the turn, followed by a light group run on mountain dirt.

Packet pickup is from 4-7 p.m. at Gravity Haus Vail on Friday, Sept. 27. If you can’t make it, you can pick up your bib inside Dobson Arena between 6 and 6:50 a.m. on race day.

Accommodations

Thanks to our partners at Gravity Haus, racers can book a room with their discount code: COUGAR RUN. While staying at Gravity Haus, enjoy everything Vail Village has to offer while relaxing next to Gore Creek and looking up at Vail Mountain (which you’ll be running up)! Gravity Haus Vail has a limited number of rooms for Cougar Ridge racers; visit gravityhaus.com to book now while they are still available!

With its prime location in Vail Town Center (between Vail and Lionshead Villages), Evergreen Lodge is a short walk or a ride on the complimentary town shuttle, to world-class shopping, dining, summer and winter activities. Racers can receive a group discount by booking online HERE or by calling them directly at 970-476-7810 and referring to

﻿Cougar Ridge Classic 26K Trail Running Race.

Prizes

A $2,000 prize purse was generously provided by Dynafit, with the top three male and female finishers receiving $500, $300 and $150 respectively. The top three males and females in each age group will also receive recognition and awards from our sponsors!

Aid Station Contest

Aid stations will be run by local non-profit groups. After the race, runners will vote for their favorite aid station and the winning group will receive a $500 donation from the VRD. Participating nonprofits include Small Champions, Colorado Snowsports Museum & Hall of Fame, Gore Range Gravity Alliance, Vail Avalanche Rescue Dogs and Vail Valley Charitable Fund.

Photo Contest – A picture is worth 1,000 words… and $100!

Keep an eye out for this cougar on the course. If you spot it, snap a photo, share it to Instagram with #cougarridgeclassic and enter for a chance to win $100. The winner will be announced at the award ceremony!

A big thank you to all of our amazing sponsors for supporting the inaugural Courage Ridge Classic 26K. This race wouldn’t be possible without the support of Discover Vail, the Town of Minturn, Howard Head Sports Medicine, Dynafit, New Belgium Brewing, The Steadman Clinic and Steadman Philippon Research Institute, Gravity Haus, Best Day Brewing, Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea, Vail Honeywagon and Skratch Labs.