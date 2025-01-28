Vitalant needs blood donors for upcoming Vail blood drive

The nonprofit Vitalant recently issued the following press release about its upcoming blood drive at the Lion Square Lodge in Vail:

Nonprofit Vitalant urges all eligible blood donors to give in February to make sure blood is available to help patients in emergencies and for planned treatments.

All Blood Types Are Needed

Blood donors of all types are needed, especially type O, which is the most transfused because of its ability to help the most patients, particularly in emergencies. Snowstorms and other winter weather conditions cause blood drive cancellations and disrupt the blood supply, making it even more important for donors in unaffected areas to give.

Special Perks for Donors

February is Heart Health Month. In addition to helping save lives, Vitalant donors receive a free mini-physical, checking their pulse, blood pressure and cholesterol level. With each donation, donors can help save lives and track their own wellness information in their secure and confidential online portal account.

All during February, donors who give and are opted-in to the Vitalant Donor Rewards program will receive a $10 gift card of their choice. Learn more atvitalant.org, download and use the Vitalant blood donor app or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

Upcoming Blood Drive in Vail

Lion Square Lodge Vail

Thursday, February 13

10:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

660 W. Lionshead Place

Wildwood Room

Visit donors.vitalant.org and search: Blood Drive Code: B035

Or visit the following link: https://donors.vitalant.org/dwp/portal/dwa/appointment/guest/phl/timeSlotsExtr?token=mCmNX7qMlxvidmamTW3oczEaUgJW1ALwJrlByBQNeeQ%3D

Donors are asked to park in the lions head public parking structure and walk over to lion square lodge.

About Vitalant

Vitalant (Vye-TAL-ent)) is one of the nation’s largest nonprofit blood and biotherapies healthcare organizations, providing hospitals and patients across the U.S. a safe blood supply, specialized laboratory services, transfusion medicine expertise and world-renowned research. Individuals generously donating blood, volunteering and giving financially are essential to our lifesaving mission. Learn more at vitalant.org.