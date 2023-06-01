Virtual open house June 5 to inform public about potential Avon Downtown Development Authority

The Town of Avon on Thursday issued the following press release on its virtual open house set for Monday, June 5, to reveal details of the potential formation of a Downtown Development Authority:

On Monday, June 5, at 9:30 a.m., Avon representatives will host a virtual open house for those interested in learning more about the potential formation of a Downtown Development Authority, including who is eligible to vote.

An online presentation and Q&A with town manager, Eric Heil, and community outreach consultant, Kristin Kenney Williams, will discuss how the Avon DDA would establish a new source of funding for community housing and public improvements in the commercial core of Avon. No new or increased taxes would be imposed.

The formation of the Avon DDA is subject to voter approval at a special election on Aug. 29 by eligible voters in the proposed Avon DDA boundary.

A link to the meeting can be found at: https://www.avon.org/2463/Downtown-Development-Authority-Formation

The proposed boundary area of the Avon Downtown Development Authority would encompass the West Town Center, East Town Center and valley floor area of the Village (at Avon):