Vail’s popular Chasing Rabbits venue announces its packed winter schedule

Chasing Rabbits entertainment venue in Vail Village recently issued the following press release announcing its winter season schedule:

Chasing Rabbits, the unique entertainment venue for families, adults, locals, and tourists alike, nestled within the heart of Vail Village, announces an action packed schedule this winter season that guests in Vail won’t want to miss. The captivating space located within Solaris Plaza offers many experiences under one roof including dining, dancing, a speakeasy, library lounge, and a revamped arcade.

This winter season, the team at Chasing Rabbits is excited to offer guests a variety of different events to match the evening they are looking for. From multiple DJ nights each week to karaoke nights, live Jazz in Moon Rabbit, exclusive Members only events, and family friendly Bingo, Chasing Rabbitshas the city of Vail and travelers alike covered.

Music fans will delight at the lineup this season as Chasing Rabbits brings in international and local artists alike to the venue this season. The lineup includes artists such as Cherub, SNBRN, Rossi, and more surprise acts all throughout the season.

The weekly programming at Chasing Rabbits includes:

Every Monday: Bingo

6 pm – 8 pm

Feeling Lucky? Come on down to the Rabbit Hole and try your luck at Bingo every Monday from 6-8pm. Guests can join local favorite – Matt Gianetti and the rest of the Vail Valley for a fun-filled night with great entertainment and amazing prizes. Here’s your chance to eat, drink, and show off your bingo skills!

Every Tuesday: Karaoke with Sandman

9 pm -1 am

Get the party started every Tuesday night with Karaoke at Chasing Rabbits from 9pm-1am hosted by local karaoke host Sandman. Whether guests are looking for a fun night out or just want to show off their singing skills to your friends, they’re invited to head to the Rabbit Hole at ChasingRabbits and sing their hearts out. Guests can enjoy shareable foods and a cocktail or two for what is bound to be a night filled with great entertainment and even better music. No ticket required, cover at the door. 21+.

Every Thursday: Jazz in the Moon Rabbit

8 pm – 11 pm

Join us every Thursday for a night of musical entertainment. With a rotating list of jazz bands such as The Max Wagner Band, Briana Harris and Adam Bodine, this is the perfect way to enjoy live music in an upscale speakeasy.

Every Friday: Lucky Friday DJs

10 pm – 1 am

Chasing Rabbits invites guests to ring in the weekend by dancing their hearts out at Chasing Rabbits. With pumping music, special DJs and delicious cocktails, guests are sure to have a great night. DJs include artists like HAASY, SUNNFORS, Savi, and more. No ticket required, cover at the door. 21+.

Every Saturday: Saturday’s Down The Rabbit Hole

10 pm – 1 am

Come spend Saturday nights at Chasing Rabbits with our weekly Down The Rabbit Hole event. From theme nights like Taylor Swift night to 80s rock to incredible DJs, and games, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Every Other Saturday: Magic in the Moon Rabbit

8 pm – 11 pm

Head to Moon Rabbit for a tableside magic show every other Saturday. Guests will interact up close as part of the show as they experience the talents of renowned magician Shawn Preston.

Every Sunday: Cottontail Club

10 pm – 1 am

On Sunday night, by popular demand, the Cottontail Club will now be hosted in Moon Rabbit with LANDO as resident DJ. The event offers the most exclusive party in Vail giving guests the chance to dance in Vail’s only speakeasy. Email VIP@chasingrabbitsvail.com for Bottle Service reservations to guarantee entry. No ticket required, cover at the door. 21+.

Chasing Rabbits is located in Vail Village at 141 E Meadow Drive, Suite 104, 81657, Vail, CO. For more information please visit www.chasingrabbitsvail.com.