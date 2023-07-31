Widgetized Section

Vail’s Lunch with the Locals series features expert discussion of endangered Colorado River

July 31, 2023, 10:02 am

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on its latest Lunch with the Locals series featuring a discussion of the Colorado River:

The Town of Vail will sponsor another installment in its Lunch with the Locals series beginning at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the Grand View Room above Lionshead Welcome Center.

Dave “DK” Kanzer, Director of Science at the Colorado River District, will, discuss water supply in the West and negotiations between Western States concerning equitable and sustainable apportionment of water from the Colorado River.

Experts from Eagle River Water & Sanitation District, and Town of Vail will be on hand to answer questions about what residents can do to help Restore the Gore. There will also be stickers and informational brochures given away to attendees.

The town environmental sustainability team is organizing the event.  For details about this and other upcoming activities, contact Pete Wadden, Watershed Health Specialist at 970-479-2144 or pwadden@vailgov.com.

