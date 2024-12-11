Vail’s Ford Park parking lot to be closed Dec. 11 – 15

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on Ford Park being closed for parking Wednesday through Sunday:

The Ford Park Parking Lot will be closed beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 through Sunday, Dec. 15 to accommodate the Tiësto concert, taking place as part of the Stifel Birds of Prey festivities.

The Vail Village and Lionshead parking structures, Vail Athletic Fields/Soccer lot and Red Sandstone garage will be open for parking as space allows.

Friday’s concert venue will accommodate ADA drop-off at the Ford Park bus stop from 3:30 to 7 p.m., Dec. 13. Taxis and ride shares should use the top deck of the Vail Transportation Center. Otherwise, no other vehicle drop-off or pick-up locations will be available from the South Frontage Road.

Vail Transit will provide special event bus service to and from the event with pick up locations in front of the Vail Welcome Center at the Vail Transportation Center and from the Lionshead express bus stop.

Motorists may encounter delays on the South Frontage Road between Vail Valley Drive and the Pulis Bridge/Nordic Center area before and after the concert.

If the Vail Village and Lionshead parking structures fill to capacity, motorists should follow directions and signs to overflow parking. No parking will be allowed on the South Frontage Rd. from the Main Vail roundabout to Pulis Bridge during the Ford Park closure.

For information on Vail parking options and passes visit www.vail.gov/parking. For real-time bus information in Vail, visit https://ride.vail.gov. For information on valley wide bus routes offered by Core Transit, visit www.coretransit.org. For information on the Tiësto concert, visit www.discovervail.com.

