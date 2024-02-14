Vail’s Ford Park parking closed over President’s Day for John Summit show

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on the Ford Park Parking Lot closing over the President’s Day weekend due to the John Summit concert:

The Ford Park Parking Lot will be closed Friday through Sunday, Feb. 16-18, of President’s Day weekend to accommodate the John Summit concert at Ford Park Parking Lot.

Parking options for passholders will include the following:

Vail Athletic Fields/Soccer lot and Red Sandstone garage will be available to Employee, Employee Plus and Premier parking pass holders only. The Donovan Park lot will be reserved for parking pass holders only with increased bus service. The Lionshead and Vail Village parking structures will be open as usual at Peak Day rates.

Saturday’s concert venue will accommodate ADA drop-off at the Ford Park bus stop from 3:30 to 7 p.m., Feb. 17. Taxis and ride shares should use the top deck of the Vail Transportation Center. Otherwise, no other vehicle drop-off or pick-up locations will be available from the South Frontage Road.

Motorists may encounter delays on the South Frontage Road between Vail Valley Drive and the Pulis Bridge/Nordic Center area before and after the concert.

For passholders using Donovan Park, increased bus service includes a Donovan direct bus (schedule below) which picks up at the turn around in front of Donovan Pavillion every 20 minutes starting at 6:40 a.m. until 11 a.m. The direct option stops at both the Lionshead and Vail Village Transportation Centers. For the return trip, the Donovan direct bus will pick up from the Vail Transportation Center every 20 minutes beginning at 2:30 p.m. until the last bus at 5:30 p.m. Users may also utilize the West Vail bus via the Matterhorn bus stop west of Donovan Park.

In the event that the Vail Village and Lionshead parking structures fill to capacity, please follow directions and signage to overflow parking. For information on Vail parking options and passes visit vail.gov/parking. For real-time bus information visit ride.vail.gov. For information on the concert visit discovervail.com.

Donovan Direct Bus Schedule, Feb. 16 – 18, 2024: