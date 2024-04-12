Vail’s Community Survey underway with E-bike and gift card drawings for respondents

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on its community survey:

All stakeholders are asked to take part in the Town of Vail community survey, which is used to evaluate municipal service levels and to identify community priorities. Residents, property owners, business owners, employees and others who care about the town are encouraged to participate.

The survey is available in two formats: via a postcard invitation mailed to all Vail households, and online via an open link at www.vailcommunitysurvey.org/open. Those who received a postcard are encouraged to use the provided link and passcode to help ensure valid results. In addition, a mail-back version of the survey will be available for pick up at the Vail Municipal Building by calling 970-479-2115.



Respondents are asked to evaluate satisfaction levels for town services, such as public safety, snow removal, transit, parking, community development applications, special events and library operations. In addition, survey-takers are asked to identify and prioritize issues important to the future of Vail.



To help build interest in the survey, respondents will be eligible to win an e-bike in a grand prize drawing, plus 10 winners will be selected to receive $100 Visa gift cards.



The survey will be open through the last week of April. Results will be released in June during a presentation to the Town Council, followed by posting of the results on the town’s website at www.vail.gov. The project is being managed by RRC Associates, an independent research firm.

Since 1987 the Town of Vail has initiated community surveys in a variety of formats to assist in planning and resource allocations. The survey was last conducted in 2022. Over the years, results have contributed to an additional emphasis on economic development, parking, housing programs, environmental sustainability, customer service improvements and expanded communications.

For more information, contact Communications Director Kris Widlak at kwidlak@vail.gov or at 970-479-2115.