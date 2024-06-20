Vail welcomes new housing director Jason Dietz

The Town of Vail on Wednesday issued the following press release on new housing director Jason Dietz:

The Town of Vail is welcoming a new director to its leadership team. Jason Dietz has joined the town as its Housing Director.

Jason Dietz

Dietz has over 25 years of experience in housing development, construction, land acquisitions and property management. He moved to Summit County in 2012 and worked in the private sector before becoming the Summit Combined Housing Authority Executive Director. Most recently, Dietz served as the Director of Housing for Summit County. In that position he oversaw the expansion of the recently formed Housing Department, which included projects and programs ranging from new development and the preservation of existing housing stock, to adaptive reuse and the streamlining of codes and housing policies.

While in Summit County, he also spearheaded a partnership with the White River National Forest, resulting in a first-in-the nation land lease for an affordable housing development on USFS administrative land. The project will create 162 deed-restricted, income-based rental homes for locals.

“Jason’s track record in creating and protecting homes for locals in a mountain resort community, as well as his understanding of private sector development, will translate perfectly to our needs in Vail,” said Town Manager Russell Forrest. “He’s the right person to help to us continue our momentum and move our ambitious housing goals forward.”

Prior to moving to Colorado, Dietz worked in Arizona and Nevada developing residential real estate. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his family, paddle boarding, mountain biking and being outdoors.

Dietz’s new position follows the announcement of George Ruther’s retirement. For more information about working for the Town of Vail, visit www.vail.gov/jobs.