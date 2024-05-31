Vail Village Dismount Zone returns for summer

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on the Vail Village Dismount Zone returning this summer:

The Town of Vail is reimplementing a dismount zone in designated areas of Vail Village to improve interactions between pedestrians and users of wheeled vehicles of any kind. The dismount zone is in effect along Bridge Street from the Covered Bridge to Seibert Circle and along Gore Creek Drive from Checkpoint Charlie to just past Gorsuch Ltd. The dismount zone is in effect during the summer months, from June 1 thru Oct. 31.

The two-block by two-block area is easily avoided and those looking to bike around the zone are encouraged to use Vail Valley Drive or Vail Road. The official route of the paved Gore Valley Trail bypasses Vail Village to the south through Mountain Plaza near Gondola One and Pirateship Park.

A dismount zone is already in place at the Arrabelle in Lionshead Village. The Vail Town Council may consider expanding the zone at the east end of Lionshead Village during an upcoming council meeting.

First put into effect by the Vail Town Council in the summer of 2021, the dismount zone was created when congestion, coupled with variations in speed, age and user-ability led to safety concerns for those visiting and working in the village center. In addition, the evolution and increased use of e-bikes amplified the importance of reducing conflicts in Vail’s busiest areas.

The fine for riding any wheeled vehicle in the dismount zone is $50 for a first offense. Vail police will continue to enforce the regulations, focusing on riders who are reckless or causing dangerous situations.

For areas outside the dismount zones, cyclists and users of other wheeled vehicles are reminded that pedestrians always have the right of way and to use moderate speeds in pedestrian areas, 5 mph or less. When passing a slower party, politely alert the other party by calling out and/or ringing a bell and passing on the left.

For more information, contact Officer Greg Schwartz at 970-479-2201.