Vail Valley’s Westin Riverfront hosting Aug. 21 screening of inspiring ALS film Go On, Be Brave

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley and the Athletic Club at The Westin are pleased to be hosting a special screening of Go On, Be Brave on Monday, Aug. 21st.

Go On, Be Brave is an inspiring documentary about Andrea Peet’s journey to become the first person with ALS to complete a marathon in all 50 states. Peet was diagnosed with ALS in 2014 at the age of 33. In less than a year, she went from completing a 70.3-mile half Ironman triathlon to walking with a cane. At the five-year anniversary of her diagnosis, Peet set the ambitious goal of completing a marathon in all 50 states on her recumbent trike, which was called an “attempt at the impossible” by her neurologist.

Held in The Westin’s Riverfront Ballroom starting at 5:30 p.m., the movie screening is free and open to all with a $20 suggested donation to Peet’s TeamDrea Foundation, which supports bold, innovative research to find a cure or effective treatment for ALS.

Complimentary movie snacks will be served. For more information or to register in advance, please visit www.spaanjali.com/events.

