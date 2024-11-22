Vail Valley Foundation’s Vilar Performing Arts Center unveils new logo, strategic plan

The Vail Valley Foundation recently issued the following press release on the Vilar Performing Arts Center unveiling a new logo:

The Vail Valley Foundation’s Vilar Performing Arts Center today unveiled a new logo as part of its comprehensive 2024-2027 strategic plan, marking an exciting new chapter for the renowned performing arts organization, which recently wrapped up its biggest year yet. The refreshed logo reflects the organization’s commitment to excellence and its mission to elevate the performing arts experience in the Vail Valley.

The Vilar’s ambitious three-year strategic plan focuses on four key pillars:

Taking Programming to the Next Level: Expanding the breadth of programming with innovative performances and iconic performers, while strategically developing performance frequency to optimize both peak and off-peak periods.

Expanding the breadth of programming with innovative performances and iconic performers, while strategically developing performance frequency to optimize both peak and off-peak periods. Inspiring the Community: Increasing arts access through enhanced STARS (Support the Arts Reaching Students) programming and community arts initiatives, with plans to distribute over 2,000 free Community Arts Access tickets annually by 2026.

Increasing arts access through enhanced STARS (Support the Arts Reaching Students) programming and community arts initiatives, with plans to distribute over 2,000 free Community Arts Access tickets annually by 2026. Championing the Performing Arts: Elevating the guest experience through improved facilities, enhanced customer service, and unique donor experiences, while fostering partnerships with artists and cultural organizations.

Elevating the guest experience through improved facilities, enhanced customer service, and unique donor experiences, while fostering partnerships with artists and cultural organizations. Advancing Organizational Sustainability: Strengthening financial foundations and investing in facility improvements to ensure the Vilar remains at the forefront of performing arts venues in Colorado.

“This new visual identity represents more than just a logo change — it symbolizes our vision for the future of the Vilar Performing Arts Center,” said Cameron Morgan, Executive Director of the Vilar Performing Arts Center. “As we implement our strategic plan, we’re setting the stage for the Vilar to continue its legacy as a world-class entertainment venue while expanding the impact we have in our community through the performing arts.”

This strategic plan also includes the creation of a distinct mission for the organization, along with an updated vision:

Vilar Mission: We provide performing arts leadership, engagement and education for our mountain community, visitors and partners.

We provide performing arts leadership, engagement and education for our mountain community, visitors and partners. Vilar Vision: To be a beacon of live entertainment and cultural enrichment, inspiring a love and appreciation of the performing arts.

“While we’ve long been committed to enriching the cultural experience of our community through high-caliber performances and educational programming, this strategic plan codifies that mission and provides a clear roadmap for how we will continue to fulfill it in the years to come,” said Alexia Jurschak, Chair of the Vilar Performing Arts Center. “The plan builds upon the strong foundation we’ve established over the past 26 years, ensuring the Vilar remains a vibrant hub for the arts in the Vail Valley for future generations.”

“The Vilar Performing Arts Center has come so far since it first opened its doors more than a quarter century ago. What started as a vision to bring world-class performing arts to the Vail Valley has blossomed into a true cultural jewel. We are incredibly proud of how the Vilar has evolved and the impact it has had on our community,” said Mike Imhof, President of the Vail Valley Foundation. “This new strategic plan will catapult the Vilar into another caliber of excellence, cementing its status as a premier performing arts organization and ensuring it continues to inspire and delight audiences for many years to come.”

The new logo will be implemented across all platforms and the venue throughout the coming months, coinciding with various strategic initiatives designed to enhance the Vilar experience for patrons, artists, and the community.