The Vail Valley Foundation recently issued the following press release on the Vilar Performing Arts Center unveiling a new logo:
The Vail Valley Foundation’s Vilar Performing Arts Center today unveiled a new logo as part of its comprehensive 2024-2027 strategic plan, marking an exciting new chapter for the renowned performing arts organization, which recently wrapped up its biggest year yet. The refreshed logo reflects the organization’s commitment to excellence and its mission to elevate the performing arts experience in the Vail Valley.
The Vilar’s ambitious three-year strategic plan focuses on four key pillars:
“This new visual identity represents more than just a logo change — it symbolizes our vision for the future of the Vilar Performing Arts Center,” said Cameron Morgan, Executive Director of the Vilar Performing Arts Center. “As we implement our strategic plan, we’re setting the stage for the Vilar to continue its legacy as a world-class entertainment venue while expanding the impact we have in our community through the performing arts.”
This strategic plan also includes the creation of a distinct mission for the organization, along with an updated vision:
“While we’ve long been committed to enriching the cultural experience of our community through high-caliber performances and educational programming, this strategic plan codifies that mission and provides a clear roadmap for how we will continue to fulfill it in the years to come,” said Alexia Jurschak, Chair of the Vilar Performing Arts Center. “The plan builds upon the strong foundation we’ve established over the past 26 years, ensuring the Vilar remains a vibrant hub for the arts in the Vail Valley for future generations.”
“The Vilar Performing Arts Center has come so far since it first opened its doors more than a quarter century ago. What started as a vision to bring world-class performing arts to the Vail Valley has blossomed into a true cultural jewel. We are incredibly proud of how the Vilar has evolved and the impact it has had on our community,” said Mike Imhof, President of the Vail Valley Foundation. “This new strategic plan will catapult the Vilar into another caliber of excellence, cementing its status as a premier performing arts organization and ensuring it continues to inspire and delight audiences for many years to come.”
The new logo will be implemented across all platforms and the venue throughout the coming months, coinciding with various strategic initiatives designed to enhance the Vilar experience for patrons, artists, and the community.
To read the full Vilar Performing Arts Center strategic plan, visit vilarpac.org.