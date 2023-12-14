Vail Valley Foundation unveils new logo, brand identity

The Vail Valley Foundation on Thursday announced the following rebranding:

The nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation today announced a new, vibrant, future-leaning brand for the organization that includes a fresh logo, new colors, updated brand identity, and new vision, mission, and values.

“The new brand identity is bold, fresh, and forward-looking. It encapsulates everything that the Vail Valley Foundation has always been, while at the same time expresses our vision for the future and all that we aspire to be as we seek to serve our community,” explained Kristen Dudding, Vail Valley Foundation Senior Director of Marketing and PR.

The brand refresh includes a modernized blue logo mark, new typefaces and colors, as well as a new tagline for the organization: “Empowering Possibility.”

“Our organization has been known for work in arts, athletics, and education since its inception in 1981,” explained Mike Imhof, President of the Vail Valley Foundation. “However, we have always had another, important, component of what we do, and that can best be described as ‘community support’.”

Imhof said the new “Empowering Possibility” tagline encapsulates all that the nonprofit organization does in the Valley. The VVF, he said, has embraced the ‘community support’ aspect of its work, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the organization raised $1.5 million to support working families in the community in response to the pandemic. This work has continued with the Eagle River Childcare Initiative in Avon.

“The release of our new logo and brand identity is the final step in recognizing who we are as an organization, and where we are headed as we seek to do everything we can to make our community a better place to live, work, and visit,” Imhof said. “We are indebted to this incredible community, to our board, staff, donors, partners, sponsors, and volunteers, and everyone who believes in and supports our work.”

The Vail Valley Foundation operates the Vilar Performing Arts Center and Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. The organization also operates the annual Vail Dance Festival, GoPro Mountain Games, and Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup races each year. The organization’s education initiative, YouthPower365, offers a full continuum of programs, from early childhood to career and college readiness to help youth reach their full potential. Most recently, the VVF has launched the Eagle River Valley Childcare Initiative, which will bring online incremental, affordable childcare starting in Avon, but also with a goal to establish additional childcare centers west of Avon.

Each of these programs, venues, and events, will see the inclusion of the new VVF logo, Dudding said.

“It’s a goal of ours that more people in our community know who we are, what we do, and most importantly, why we do what we do,” Dudding said. “We believe this brand refresh will help us accomplish that.”

The new brand and logo come alongside updates to the organization’s new vision and mission statement that were rolled out recently by the company:

Vision: An extraordinary mountain community with quality of life for all.

Mission: To provide leadership in arts, athletics and education, and address community needs to enhance our valley as a place to live, work and visit.

See the new logo and refreshed website, and learn more about the Vail Valley Foundation, at vvf.org.