Vail Valley Foundation announces free Hot Summer Nights concert lineup

The Vail Valley Foundation recently issued the following press release on its upcoming free summer concert series, Hot Summer Nights:

What’s better than an outdoor summer concert in Vail, Colorado? A free summer concert – or better yet, eight of them!

The Moe’s Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights annual free concert series returns this summer to the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail. Featuring eight without-charge concerts June 20-Sept. 7, Hot Summer Nights take place on select Tuesdays and Thursdays this summer and will be capped off with the VVF Community Concert, presented by Discover Vail.

This year’s lineup includes a variety of genres, including hip-hop/grooves, country, bluegrass and folk/rock, along with a David Bowie tribute, Jimi Hendrix/Grateful Dead tribute and an Allman Brothers tribute.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for each show, with music kicking off at 6:30 each night – leaving plenty of time to adventure in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado during the day before settling in to the inviting and intimate venue for a free show, either from the expansive lawn or pavilion seating.

Worried about dinner plans? Pack a picnic as The Amp allows food to be brought into the venue and non-alcoholic beverages – or enjoy some classic and elegant offerings from concessions inside the venue.

Bringing a chair for the lawn? Don’t forget The Amp allows small blankets and short-legged chairs to sit on (no more than 5 inches off the ground to be respectful to other attendees in the audience).

Whether you come to one or all, the Moe’s Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights are the place to be, and be seen, this summer in Vail.

Here’s a look at the full lineup:

Tuesday, June 20: LowDown Brass Band (hip-hop/grooves)

The LowDown Brass Band is a uniquely strong representation of Chicago music culture. This talented all-horn band leans heavily on dancehall and street beat rhythm, with the energy of conscious hip-hop, jazz, reggae and soul. The LowDown Brass Band tours across the globe, with recent performances including an opening run with Galactic, Bon Jovi, at World Music Fest and more.

Tuesday, June 27: Classic Albums Live Ziggy Stardust (David Bowie Tribute)

Classic Albums Live and its roster of A-list musicians from across the country bring this David Bowie Tribute to The Amp featuring the musical icon’s titular alter ego Ziggy Stardust.

Tuesday, July 11: 49 Winchester (country)

Virginia-based country band 49 Winchester is ready and roaring to break onto the national scene – the group is set to open on the Luke Combs World Tour this spring following their performance in Vail. Trending toward being a rock band, 49 Winchester is known for its unique brand of tear-in-your-beer alt-country, sticky barroom floor rock ‘n’ roll and high-octane Appalachian folk.

Tuesday, July 18: The Dip (R&B Soul)

The Dip is a pop, R&B band formed in 2013 by jazz students at the University of Washington in Seattle. The band combines a typical pop instrumentation with a three-part horn section. The seven-person band with drums, guitars, trumpets and more will bring their big sound to The Amp this summer.

Thursday, Aug. 17: Hogslop String Band (bluegrass)

With roots in old-time string band music, and their energy based in wild rock ‘n’ roll, Hogslop String Band stay true to tradition while maintaining a bold irreverence. The band features a fiddle, banjo, mandolin and harmonica to go with vocals and guitar.

Tuesday, Aug. 22: Jimi’s Dead (Jimi Hendrix/Grateful Dead)

Jimi Hendrix meets Grateful Dead whenever Jimi’s Dead takes the stage. This band celebrates and honors the musical icons with a mashup of Hendrix + The Dead. Jimi’s Dead is the brain child of three-time Grammy winning artist Eric Krasno and renowned bassist Ross James.

Tuesday, Aug. 29: Fruition (folk/rock)

Out of Portland, Oregon, Fruition is a spirited and versatile folk-rock band with touches of soul, bluegrass and country. The quintet emerged in the early 2010s and has quickly become darlings of the jam band alt-country scenes.

Thursday, Sept. 7: VVF’s Community Concert: Other Brothers (Allman Brothers Tribute)

Musicians from the jam-band scene unite to make up Other Brothers, a High Country Tribute to The Allman Brothers Band. Pulling from bands like Leftover Salmon, High Hawks, Brother’s Keeper and Derek Trucks Band (among others), Other Brothers are a fun, upbeat group of friends that put on a lively show – honoring one of America’s greatest musical legacies: The Allman Brothers Band.

If you go …

What: Moe’s Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights annual free concert series

When: Select Tuesdays/Thursdays, June 20-Sept. 7

Where: Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Vail

Cost: Free, without-charge, gratis

More information: Visit grfavail.com/hot-summer-nights