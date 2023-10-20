Vail Transportation Permits required for new season

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on the passenger service permit process:

Transportation providers doing business in Vail are reminded that a permit is required to provide passenger service within the town. The permit system was established in 2012 to help regulate the town’s management of shuttles, limousines, taxis, buses and other transportation services, including Uber and Lyft.

Permits are issued on an annual basis and are valid Nov. 1 through Oct. 31 of the following year. Permit-holders are allowed access to designated staging areas for passenger pick-up and drop-off areas in Vail Village and Lionshead.

Permits are $35 per vehicle per transportation year for both in-county and out-of-county commercial operators for the 2023-2024 year. Applications are available online at www.vailgov.com/commercialpermits or from the Vail Police Department Records Counter which is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 75 S. Frontage Road.

For questions about purchasing permits, call Vail Police Records at 970-479-2210.