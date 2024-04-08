Vail Symposium 2024 summer season schedule is live

The Vail Symposium recently email blasted the following letter from Executive Director James Kenly touting the upcoming summer season, which can be viewed in full on the Vail Symposium website:

Happy Spring to the Vail Symposium Community!

Two programs remain in this winter season (April 9th in-person about the Genius of Warren Buffett and April 18th webinar about Puccini’s La Boheme) and I sincerely hope to see you there. However, we are thrilled to announce our summer season of programs today.



This upcoming season is packed with experts covering a wide range of topics from The Democratization of War to stem cell therapy and so much in between. We know that summer is a wonderfully busy time in the Vail Valley and we are proud to be a thread in the cultural fabric of our community.



We will celebrate important anniversaries this summer including the 50th anniversary of the internet (August 13 with “Father of the Internet,” Vint Cerf) and the 40th anniversary of George Orwell’s 1984. We will continue discussions on Native Americans, renewable energy and the search for extraterrestrials. We will also tackle headline subjects like Israel and the Middle East, hate and vitriol on social media, and money in college sports.



There are a few more programs in the works, too, that we’ll announce soon – save the date for July 8 for another important anniversary program and keep your eyes on our newsletter and website for a timely program about presidential politics.



For 53 years, Vail Symposium has gathered audiences for edifying presentations that have then elevated cocktail party conversations and enhanced the quality of civil discourse. This is all made possible by the generosity of our donors – Vail Symposium is truly for the community and by the community. Special thanks to our Programming Committee members for their prescient guidance in crafting this inspiring season of programs: Cathie Bennett, Greg Dobbs, Gary Gilman, Kat Haber, Michael Hazard, Kathy Kimmel, Bobby Lipnick, Richard Mah, Rebecca Matlon, George Nimmo, Mary Pat Rapp, and Wendy Rudolph.



On behalf of our board of directors and staff, we look forward to seeing you this summer.

Sincerely,

James Kenly, executive director