Vail Social community potluck table reservations open Friday

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on reservations opening Friday for the annual Vail Social community potluck, which will be held Tuesday, Aug. 29, in Vail Village:

Table reservations will open at 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4 for the upcoming Vail Social community potluck which will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 in Vail Village. Now in its fourth year, the reservations are free and will be available online at www.vailsocial.com.

Drawing upon the format of the inaugural Vail Social in 2019, the event creates a laid-back yet festive atmosphere in celebration of the Vail community. “Table hosts” are asked to reserve and organize their table, from inviting their friends and family to coordinating the potluck menu. Each table seats eight people with reservations accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until the event is at full capacity. A waitlist will be developed if interest exceeds availability. Each table host is allowed to reserve up to two tables.

Prizes will again be awarded to stand-out tables, including best costumes, best spread and more with details to come. Presented by the Vail Town Council, the 2023 Vail Social will take place outdoors along East Meadow Drive in Vail Village, rain or shine.

To help make participation easy and convenient, Vail Social will provide:

Table, chairs and table covering for groups of 8 people

Complimentary beer and wine tokens

Water, courtesy of Eagle River Water & Sanitation District (bring reusable bottles)

Free E-Vail Courier transport of picnic items from the Vail Village parking structure courtesy of 106West

Recycle and zero-waste stations

Crayons to customize your table

Table hosts are asked to arrange:

Guests to fill a table for 8, children are welcome

Food and non-alcoholic drinks

Compostable or reusable cutlery, plates, bowls, cups and napkins

Serving utensils

Table decorations (optional)

Community members who are looking to join an existing table are asked to connect via the Vail Social Facebook page to inquire about availability. The Vail Social is a place for creativity. Now might be the time to start thinking about a theme, costumes or food pairings.

The first-ever Vail Social took place in September 2019 at Solaris Plaza as a reboot event akin to an earlier community gathering documented in Vail’s photo archives from the 1970s. Nearly 700 community members came together for the inaugural event to celebrate their love of Vail and to meet or reconnect with their neighbors while enjoying an old-fashioned community potluck dinner. The picnic was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic and returned in 2021.

To sign up to receive Vail Social email updates and announcements, visit www.vailsocial.com or for more information, call 970-479-2115 or email info@vailsocial.com.

