Vail Resorts announces two new tech innovations for better guest experiences

Vail Resorts recently issued the following announcements of two innovations aimed at improving the guest experience on Vail Mountain and at Beaver Creek Resort:

[NEW] My Epic Gear Membership Launch – Guests will have a new gear option when visiting Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek Resort next winter. Available for the whole family, the My Epic Gear membership gives all the benefits of gear ownership, but with more choice, lower cost and no hassle. Members unlock access to over 60 of the latest ski and snowboard models, and the convenience of in-resort delivery or daily slopeside pick-up and drop-off. With My Epic Gear, we are innovating the gear experience for everyone – travelers no longer have to haul their equipment cross-country; frequent skiers and riders can try the latest gear and get different gear for different conditions; and for kids, their gear grows with them. Memberships are limited and now available for the 2024/25 season at 12 mountain resorts including at Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek Resort. More here. ​

In recognition of Vail Resort’s continued innovation, including My Epic Gear, we are proud to share that Fast Company today named Vail Resorts among the World’s Most Innovative Companies.​

[NEW] My Epic Assistant – Next season, guests can chat with ‘My Epic Assistant’ in the My Epic app. Powered by advanced AI and resort experts, My Epic Assistant will offer real-time access to information that helps make a trip to Vail Mountain and/or Beaver Creek Resort as smooth as possible. Whether looking for the latest snow conditions, or on-mountain support with rentals and lessons – My Epic Assistant will point guests in the right direction. My Epic Assistant will be available for the 2024/25 at Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek Resort and other Colorado resorts including Park City Mountain, Breckenridge and Keystone. More here.​

