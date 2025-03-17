Vail Resorts announces new ‘My Epic Pro’ for Ski and Ride School

Vail Resorts on Monday issued the following press release on its new My Epic Pro for Ski and Ride School technology:

Vail Resorts today announced My Epic Pro for Ski and Ride School, a new technology that creates a seamless, connected and next-level experience. In the 2025/26 season, My Epic Pro will be automatically available in the My Epic app for group lesson participants at Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone, offering digital check-in, real-time lesson updates, photo sharing, skills tracking, milestone badges and more.

“Ski and Ride School is an essential part of unlocking a lifelong love of the sport,” said Bill Rock, Mountain Division President at Vail Resorts. “Our world-class instructors play such an important role in helping guests build confidence and progress their skills, and My Epic Pro is a technology companion to that lesson experience. In one app, you can get your Pass or lift ticket, plan and track your day on the mountain, check lift line wait times, book your gear, get your questions answered in real-time – and now take your ski and ride lessons to the next level.”

My Epic Pro for Ski and Ride School will help guests:

Enjoy a seamless arrival with direct-to-lesson digital check-in for Ski and Ride School. My Epic Pro makes it easy to complete pre-lesson requirements, check-in and find your lesson meeting point, all from the My Epic app on your mobile device. Now you can proceed directly to the instructor at the start of your day—no more lines or paper forms to fill out before starting your fun on the snow.

Stay connected with real-time Ski and Ride School updates and photos during the lesson. For parents, get real-time updates on your child’s adventure – like what new runs and terrain they have conquered with pictures of the fun along the way.

Track progress and unlock next-level adventure with the gamification of ski and snowboard skills progression everyone will love. Whether you are a first-timer or a seasoned snow-sport enthusiast, you can earn new badges for milestones achieved. Parents and kids will be able to track progress over time, across lessons, seasons and different Vail Resorts’ mountain resorts.

“Absolutely anyone can benefit from this technology – but parents, in particular, will love it,” said Greg Willis, Senior Director of Ski and Ride School at Vail Mountain. “No more standing in lines to check-in your kids, getting everyone on snow faster. And while you are out enjoying your day on-mountain, you will get photos and updates so you can keep track of how they are progressing under the guidance of our world-class instructors.”

In the 2025/26 season, My Epic Pro for Ski and Ride School will be automatically available in the My Epic app for participants of child and adult group lessons at Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone in Colorado. In future years, Vail Resorts plans to expand this technology to more mountain resorts and lesson types, including private lessons. Future updates are planned that will include the ability to book, modify and cancel lesson reservations in the My Epic app, in-lesson video sharing and more.

My Epic Pro for Ski and Ride School is the latest example of Vail Resorts’ commitment to offer guests the Experience of a Lifetime. The company has invested nearly $2 billion in guest experience improvements over the past 10 years, including award-winning innovations such as Mobile Pass, allowing guests to skip the ticket window and get their Pass scanned hands-free from their phone; My Epic Gear, a new membership program that is better than renting, and easier than owning by providing the newest and most popular gear slope-slide; and My Epic Assistant to help answer guest questions in real-time utilizing AI. My Epic Pro, Mobile Pass, My Epic Gear, and My Epic Assistant are all available in the My Epic app, creating a seamless way to manage the ski and ride experience.

Skiers and riders can save 20% on group lessons and gear rentals with an Epic Pass. Epic Passes for the 2025/26 season are available now at the lowest price of the year. Visit epicpass.com to purchase a Pass.

Vail Resorts offers Ski and Ride School lessons for every ability level whether beginner, intermediate or advanced. View more details about lessons with our professionally trained instructors here.