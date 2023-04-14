Vail Recreation District’s 2023 Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Town Series set to kick off May 31

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on the 2023 Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Town Series:

Join the Vail Recreation District for the 2023 Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Town Series, starting May 31 in the Town of Eagle. Featuring six all-ages races around the valley (with categories ranging from beginner to pro), the youth-only Minturn Mini and the adults-only Son of Middle Creek Enduro, this series offers something for everyone! Sign up now and get ready for a great season of racing. Whether competing in an individual race or signing up for the entire series, racers and teams have the chance to win awesome prizes and personal glory!

Before the town series gets underway, get your bike skills in gear with the Spring MTB Short Track Series, which kicks off in Eagle on Wed, May 3. Online registration is now open for short track races. No points or prizes – just an active way to get in shape after the winter! Races will take place on a short, dirt loop and racers have 20 minutes to ride as many laps as possible in that time. Youth races will be five and 10 minutes in length.

This summer in the 2023 Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Town Series, over 1,200 riders will compete for over $30,000 in prizes and priceless bragging rights. There will be after-parties following each town race where we’ll celebrate with awards and a raffle – and adult participants will get free beer! Overall series championships will be awarded to both the winning team and individuals in each category at the end of the season (teams/individuals must be signed up for the whole series to be eligible for series champion).

New for 2023, we are introducing Women’s 50+ Sport and Expert categories. For a full list of race categories, visit our website. Please note that some of the men’s categories have been combined, so male racers who have participated in the series in the past will want to double check their race category.

Introduced in 2022 and back for 2023, the AC/DC Award combines racers’ times from the Davos Dash uphill climb with the downhill-only Son of Middle Creek Enduro. The race with the fastest combined time in each category will be recognized at the end of the season.

The Youth Mountain Bike Race Series, presented by Mountain Valley Kids Dental, showcases younger riders ages eight to 17. Youth riders are invited to participate in every race in the town series, with the exception of the Son of Middle Creek Enduro race on June 28, which is limited to adults only (junior elite riders are also welcome). The Minturn Mini Kids Race on July 5 is for kids only and lets young riders have the spotlight! Youth awards and raffle prizes are given away on-site immediately following the youth races.

The following are the dates and locations of the 2023 Spring MTB Short Track Series and Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Town Series. Details for individual events can be found at www.vailrec.com, and registration is available at www.vailrec.com/register.

Spring MTB Short Track Series

Youth races start at 4:45 p.m. and adult races start at 5:45 p.m.

May 3: Short Track Race #1 – Eagle County Fairgrounds, Town of Eagle

May 10: Short Track Race #2 – Miller Ranch Open Space, Edwards

May 17: Short Track Race #3 – Maloit Park, Town of Minturn

Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Town Series

Youth races start at 4:45 p.m. and adult races start between 5-6 p.m.

May 31: Eagle Ranch Classic – Town of Eagle

June 14: Davos Dash – Town of Vail

June 28: Son of Middle Creek Enduro (adults and junior elites only) – Town of Vail

July 5: Minturn Mini (kids only) – Town of Minturn

July 19: Beaver Creek Blast – Beaver Creek Resort

Aug. 2: Camp Hale Hup – between Red Cliff and Leadville

Aug. 16: Berry Creek Bash – Edwards

Aug. 30: Vail Grind – Vail Mountain

Spring MTB Short Track Series pricing:

Youth – $6/race preregistered, $9/day-of registration

Adults – $16/race preregistered, $23/day-of registration

Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Town Series pricing:

Youth – $15/race preregistered, $20/day-of registration; $90/series

Adults – $29/race preregistered, $40/day-of registration; $185/series until May 25, $195 after May 25.

To register for all races, go online to vailrec.com/register. For more information, call 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.

The VRD is an equal opportunity service provider and operates under special permission from the White River National Forest and Bureau of Land Management.

The VRD’s Mountain Bike Race Series is brought to you by title sponsor Bloch & Chapleau Attorneys at Law. The Youth Series is brought to you by presenting sponsor Mountain Valley Kids Dental. Thanks to our additional sponsors Vail Health, Town of Eagle, Town of Minturn, The Steadman Clinic, Skratch Labs, New Belgium Brewing, Central Rockies Mortgage, Vail Health, Elevated Dental, Vail Honeywagon, Altitude Bar & Grill, 808 Distillery, Alpine Wine & Spirits, Optic Nerve, Outdoor Tech, Sweet Protection, West Vail Liquor Mart and Mountain Pedaler.

New sponsors are always being sought for the mountain bike series! To become a race series sponsor, call the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.