Vail Recreation District announces 2023 Vail Scholar Athlete Recognition Award recipients

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release announcing the 2023 recipients of the Vail Scholar Athlete Recognition Award College Scholarship:

The Vail Recreation is proud to announce the recipients of the 2023 Vail Scholar Athlete Recognition Award College Scholarship. This scholarship program, which aims to recognize exceptional student-athletes in the Vail Valley community, has awarded scholarships to four college-bound students who have demonstrated remarkable achievements both in their academic and athletic pursuits.

The winners of the Vail Scholar Athlete Recognition Award College Scholarship for 2023 are as follows:

Carlos Chavez – Vail Christian High School Gabrielle Leonardo – Battle Mountain High School Diego Heredia – Vail Christian High School Sara Hawkins – Battle Mountain High School

Carlos will be starting at the Colorado School of Mines in the fall, planning to major in computer science or engineering. Gabrielle will head to the University of Utah, where she anticipates majoring in biology. Diego will also attend Colorado School of Mines, planning to major in computer science. Sara will be leaving for Montana State University, where she plans to major in environmental science.

The scholarship winners were chosen based on their exceptional academic records, leadership qualities, commitment to their sport(s), and their contributions to their school and communities.

“We are incredibly proud to award scholarships to these students, who exemplify the meaning of scholar-athletes,” says Mike Ortiz, Executive Director of the Vail Recreation District. “Carlos, Gabrielle, Diego and Sara have demonstrated dedication and perseverance both in their academic pursuits and their athletic endeavors, as well as in giving back to their school and their community.”

Congratulations to Carlos, Gabrielle, Diego and Sara! We know you have bright futures ahead, and we are proud to help you achieve your pursuit of higher education.

﻿

About the Vail Scholar Athlete Recognition Award

The Vail Scholar Athlete Recognition Award is a $4,000 scholarship, with $1,000 awarded annually to the recipient for up to four years. The recipient must be enrolled in college for four consecutive years in order to be eligible for the continuation of the award, and must maintain a minimum grade point average of 2.5 in their college course of studies. This scholarship is not intended for students taking a gap year – they must be enrolling in a school of higher education in the same year that the scholarship is awarded.

Scholarship funds are raised every fall at the Businesses, Bogeys & Bragging Rights Charity Golf Tournament, now in it’s 10th year! The 2023 tournament will take place on Thu, Sept. 14, and we are seeking teams, sponsors and donations. Get more info at www.vailrec.com/bbb and don’t miss the chance to be a part of this fun and worthwhile event!

For more information about the Vail Scholar Athlete Recognition Award, please visit vailrec.com or email info@vailrec.com.