Vail opens new Sun Down Express lift as more storms take aim at Eagle River Valley

After a snowy start to the week, more fresh powder is heading into Vail for the weekend — just in time for the new Sun Down Express Chair (No. 17) to make its debut.

“On Thursday, snow showers will end across the northern mountains,” Opensnow.com meteorologist Joel Gratz wrote Thursday morning. “Then on Friday through Saturday, a storm will bring snow mostly to the northern mountains with the deepest accumulations for mountains that are farthest to the north. After that, a storm will move through Colorado on Monday and Tuesday, though the storm will likely split, and this split increases uncertainty in the forecast.”

Vail has seen 211 inches of snow so far this season, with a 60-inch settled base.

Here’s the latest from the Vail Mountain Facebook page on the opening of the new Chair 17 on Wednesday:

“Meet Sun Down Express (17) — a powder hound’s new best friend! If you love Sun Down Bowl as much as us, you’ll be able to get a few more laps on a powder day. Without it, maybe you got one run … but with it, you’ll get so much more during one of our legendary powder days! It’ll also make the return to Lionshead Village so much easier. We hope you enjoy — because we know we will!