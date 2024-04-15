Vail Health and Steadman Clinic offer free physicals for student-athletes

Vail Health on Monday issued the following press release on partnering with The Steadman Clinic to offer free high school physical for student-athletes:

Vail Health and The Steadman Clinic have partnered for almost 30 years to offer free high school pre-participation physicals to high school student-athletes in Eagle County. Physicals will be offered in both English and Spanish on two dates, May 17 at Battle Mountain High School, and May 24 at Eagle Valley High School. Annually, about 250 high school athletes take advantage of this free offering.

“The goal of offering this pre-participation physical screening at no cost is to make athletics possible for all our high school student-athletes, but the true mission is to keep these young athletes healthy and safe,” said Brandie Martin, director of athletic training for The Steadman Clinic.

The purpose of the high school physicals is to try to recognize any pre-existing health-related issues that can be dangerous to sports participation or if a child is healthy enough to participate in sports. Getting a thorough physical examination before sports participation can prevent injuries and save lives. An annual pre-participation physical is required by the state of Colorado’s high school athletic associations for participation in school-based sports. While athletics support an active and healthy lifestyle, there are inherent risks of injury, and pre-participation physicals promote the health and safety of young athletes participating in training and competition and identify those who may need additional evaluation before participation.

If injuries, illness, or medical conditions are found, students are given referrals, advice, education and resources to ensure safe sport participation.

Dates & Locations

Friday, May 17, 2024 | 3:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Battle Mountain High School

0151 Miller Ranch Road

Edwards, CO 81632

Friday, May 24, 2024 | 3:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Eagle Valley High School

641 Valley Road

Gypsum, CO 81637

Physical Details

* Pre-participation screenings are provided in English and Spanish by physicians and staff from Vail Health and The Steadman Clinic.

* Athletes under age 18 must be accompanied by a guardian, and physical forms available in English and Spanish must be signed and filled out by a guardian.

* The mandatory forms and additional information is available on Vail Health’s website<https://www.vailhealth.org/community/community-outreach/high-school-physicals>.

* Please wear shorts and a t-shirt.