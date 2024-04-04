Vail Golf Club gears up as passes go on sale for the season starting May 1

The Vail Golf Club recently issued the following press release on the start of the season in May:

Get ready for the 2024 season at the Vail Golf Club! Season pass sales will begin on Wednesday, May 1. Buy your pass online at www.vailgolf.com or via phone by calling 970-479-2260. You can also buy your pass in-person at the Vail Golf Club pro shop, which will be open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for pass sales starting Wed, May 1. The Vail Golf Club is located at 1775 Sunburst Drive, Vail, CO 81657.

Click here for a pass application that you can fill out online and email to aplain@vailrec.com or bring into the pro shop. Visit www.vailgolf.com to view details and pricing on the available passes.

To renew your GHIN Handicap for the 2024 season, please call 970-479-2260 or stop by the Vail Golf Club pro shop. The fee is $50 for the season.

Opening Day

The Vail Golf Club aims to open the golf course and the driving range for the season in mid-May, weather depending. The exact date is TBA depending on upcoming precipitation and temperatures. Once the course is open, the pro shop will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. We are currently clearing greens and preparing for a busy summer ahead!

“We are looking forward to a great golf season this year!” says Alice Plain, Director of Golf. “We’ve had construction delays over the past several years, but our golf course projects are now complete – we have made many improvements on the course! We are so excited to have a full golf season starting in mid-May and continuing through mid-October.

“We would like to thank our passholders and the loyal supporters of the Vail Golf Club throughout this process,” Plain continued. “We would also like to thank the Vail Recreation District Board of Directors and the Town of Vail for their ongoing support, especially over the last few years.”

Vail Golf & Nordic Clubhouse

The Vail Golf & Nordic Clubhouse features pro shop facilities, locker rooms and the Grill on the Gore restaurant, which serves golfers and the public with an expansive outdoor seating area. Our beautiful banquet space offers event seating for up to 160 guests, and both the clubhouse and scenic Wedding Island showcase gorgeous views of the Gore Mountain Range.

Summer Programming

The Vail Golf Club will once again be offering a stellar lineup of programming and camps for both youth and adults, taught by award-winning PGA professionals. Starting in June, adults can participate in Swing Tips & Sips, as well as Ladies, Lessons and Libations driving range clinics, our popular Lady Golf Camp program, plus senior clinics and junior camps and leagues. For the full rundown of programs, visit www.vailgolf.com.

Summer Dining at Grill on the Gore

The Grill on the Gore plans to open in mid-May (weather dependent on golf opening), and will continue serving up creative takes on your favorite American comfort foods. With a diverse craft beer selection and signature cocktails, our restaurant is the perfect place to gather with friends and family this summer to take in the spectacular Gore Range mountain views from the outside patio.

For more information about golf passes and programs, please contact Alice Plain, Director of Golf, at aplain@vailrec.com or 970-479-2260, ext. 3. We look forward to seeing you out on the course this spring!