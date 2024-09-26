Vail Fire sponsors open house Oct. 12 to celebrate National Fire Prevention Week

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on an open house at the West Vail Fire Station on Saturday, Oct. 12:

Vail Fire and Emergency Services is inviting community members to stop by the West Vail Fire Station, 2399 N. Frontage Road, for an open house from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. The family friendly event will include activities for guests of all ages, including equipment displays and a children’s obstacle course in recognition of National Fire Prevention Week. Activities will also include fire safety information on smoke alarms, exit drills, and carbon monoxide alarms presented by the Fire Prevention Division. Free hot dogs and chips will be served.

National Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 6-12, and this year’s theme is “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!” The national campaign works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe when cooking.

The open house at the West Vail Fire Station and related school visits by representatives from Vail Fire will educate parents and students on the importance of having working smoke alarms in your home.

Smoke alarms should be installed on every level of the home, outside each sleeping area, and inside each bedroom. Smoke alarms should be installed on the ceiling or high on a wall. Test smoke alarms at least once a month and replace them every 10 years.

This is the 102nd year anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, which was established to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire, the tragic 1871 blaze that killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures, and burned more than 2,000 acres. The fire began Oct. 8 and continued into and did most of its damage Oct. 9, 1871.

For more information about fire prevention, please visit NFPA.org or contact Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Ocepek at 970-477-3536 or email rocepek@vail.gov.