Vail Fire offers 4 free community workdays to help property owners create defensible space

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on its Vail Wildfire Community Workday program:

The Vail Wildfire Community Workday program returns this summer to help community members reduce wildfire risk around their homes. Vail Fire & Emergency Services will provide up to 30 minutes of free labor for each property, aiding property owners with some of the hardest work needed to implement defensible space. Eligible work includes helping prune trees and shrubs, removing flammable vegetation and helping drag the material to the curb for pickup.

There will be four community workdays in 2023, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

July 8, Intermountain, Matterhorn and Highland Meadows neighborhoods.

July 16, East Vail neighborhoods.

Aug. 5, Katsos Ranch and Booth Creek neighborhoods.

Aug. 13, West Vail and Sandstone/ Potato Patch neighborhoods.

Crews will be roving throughout each work area and are available to be flagged down for assistance. The work can also be pre-scheduled by calling the Vail Fire Chipping Hotline at 970-477-3509 or sign up online at https://forms.gle/C36wxAnLbVRDBVX17

“Every property in Vail is at risk for wildfire, especially as our summers continue to get warmer and drier,” notes program coordinator Paul Cada. “Designing and maintaining landscaping that resists ignition from wildfire, especially in the first five feet around the building is one of the most critical steps to protect your property.”

Cada says the Community Workdays are another great tool for property owners to reduce their wildfire risk. Vail Fire also encourages community members to take part in the free curbside chipping program and the Fire Free Five Community Assistance Program which offers funding to help offset the cost of tree removal and other wildfire mitigation activities. Details are available at www.vailgov.com/wildfire.

For more information about the Community Workdays, contact Cada at 970-477-3475 or email pcada@vailgov.com.

Click here for more information