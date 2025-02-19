Vail Craft Beer Classic returns June 13-14

The promoter of the Vail Craft Beer Classic recently issued the following press release on the event scheduled for Vail June 13-14:

Team Player Productions announces the Ninth Annual Vail Craft Beer Classic on June 13-14 at Vail Village (141 E Meadow Dr, Vail, CO 81657). More than 40 breweries and beverage makers from all over the Centennial state and beyond will be pouring their best suds at this all-inclusive event set in picturesque Vail. The can’t-miss summer event includes seltzer and spirits from beverage makers, food trucks, and live music. Tickets are on sale now.

The ultimate mountain destination craft beer festival brings back its friendly competition where beer lovers and breweries can vote for “Best Beer of Summer” awards. Last year’s Best of Summer winners were Danico Brewing’s Lost Hills, a Pistachio Cream Ale, Something Brewery’s Peach, Please!, a peach-forward honey blonde, and Launch Pad Brewery’s Strawberry Moon, an American Blonde Ale.

“The Vail Craft Beer Classic puts top honors and bragging rights into the hands of beer lovers and brewers so they can vote for their ‘Best of Summer’ favorites from the fest,” says Vail Craft Beer Classic Event Director Kristen Slater. “We’re thrilled to add a little friendly competition into the mix for the ultimate show down where winners can proudly display their ‘Best of Summer’ tap handles all year long!”

Vail Craft Beer Tasting Sessions:

Friday: 4-7 p.m. (3:30 p.m. for early access)

Saturday: 2-5 p.m. (1:30 p.m. for early access)

Early access tickets ($Starting at $82.80 with fees*) include early access 30 minutes prior to general admission, a welcome beer from last year’s Best Beer of Summer winners, and a VIP commemorative glass. General admission tickets (Starting at $62.10 with fees*) include more than 100 all-inclusive craft beer offerings, including cider, spirits and seltzers, live music, and a commemorative tasting glass.

*ticket prices above reflect discounted pricing for the first 100 tickets sold.

The following beverage makers such as Best of Summer defending champions Danico Brewing Company, Launch Pad Brewery, and Something Brewery, as well as FlyteCo Brewing, Ratio Beerworks, Outer Range Brewing, Wibby Brewing, and more, will be pouring and competing at the Vail Craft Beer Classic.

“This is a high mountain beer tasting set in one of the most beautiful places in the world,” says Slater. “Make sure to plan your summer accordingly!”

The Vail Craft Beer Classic is proud to partner with the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Association (VVMTA). A portion of the proceeds from the ticket sales will support VVMTA’s mission of supporting a community of diverse participants that vigorously supports the maintenance and construction of sustainable mountain biking and hiking trails throughout Eagle County.

For more information about Vail Craft Beer Classic, visit VailCraftBeerClassic.com.