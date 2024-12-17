US 6 & Post Boulevard roundabout project to begin winter shutdown Dec. 21

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) on Monday issued the following press release on the US Highway 6 and Post Boulevard Roundabout project in Avon:

The Colorado Department of Transportation’s US Highway 6 and Post Boulevard Roundabout project in Avon will be going into a winter shutdown starting Dec. 21. This project was developed with the cooperation of CDOT, Town of Avon, Eagle Vail Metro District, Eagle County and the Federal Highway Administration.



The project team has worked extremely hard together to get the roundabout in a fully functional configuration before the winter shutdown. Final touches on the project, including landscaping, final roadway striping, and additional punch list items, will be completed in spring 2025. These dates are weather-dependent and subject to change.



Ultimately, the reconstruction of this roundabout addresses safety and operational issues, which stem from an insufficient original design, lack of directional guidance, and multimodal accommodations in line with current roundabout standards. The original design speed for this roundabout was too high, resulting in a higher amount of crashes compared to other similar roundabouts. The goal of this project is to physically slow vehicles entering the roundabout to enhance safety, efficiency and mobility for all users. However, the primary focus of the project is improving pedestrian and motor vehicle safety.



In addition to the geometry changes to accommodate the new design, there were also significant utility adjustments and the installation of a new storm drain system. The new storm drain system will improve stormwater management from Eagle-Vail Road to Stone Creek Drive and up to Nottingham Ranch Road. The work also includes a new inlet at Eagle-Vail Road and US 6 to address ponding in the area. Utility work within the project area during construction required the project team to coordinate with and accommodate the efforts of the following organizations:

XCEL – Installation of new service and distribution lines along with protection of existing high pressure gas main.

– Installation of new service and distribution lines along with protection of existing high pressure gas main. Comcast and Lumin – Relocation and protection of fiber optic, telephone, and cable TV lines

– Relocation and protection of fiber optic, telephone, and cable TV lines Eagle River Water and Sanitation – Insulation and protection of high pressure water line and lining of existing sanitary sewer lines.

Project Information

Community members are encouraged to sign up for traffic impact documents by providing an email address to the project email below: