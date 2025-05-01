Union turmoil raises concerns for Colorado grocery shoppers

DENVER — More than 100 union members have signed a petition calling for the resignation of UFCW Local 7 leader Kim Cordova, the long-tenured leader of the largest private-sector union in Colorado.

The petition alleges “unacceptable mismanagement” of the union’s recent King Soopers strike, citing Cordova’s failure to “negotiate better compensation and improve working conditions.”

Last year, a National Labor Relations Board judge found that Cordova and the union violated federal labor law. According to the Colorado Sun, UFCW Local 7 union members have expressed growing dissatisfaction, with one worker stating “I could not work there another day, not with the way she is running that place,” and alleging he was fired in retaliation for his criticism.

The unrest could raise concerns among Front Range grocery shoppers, as grocery prices have risen dramatically. According to KDVR FOX 31 and personal finance website WalletHub, Colorado’s egg prices are third-highest in the U.S.

Shoppers and employees alike worry that instability within the union could also lead to disruptions in store operations, staffing, and service.

Meanwhile, King Soopers sued Cordova and the Local 7 union, stating that its employees “deserve a union that puts them first, not one that prioritizes … out-of-state special interests.” The retailer’s president noted to Colorado Public Radio that the company “won’t be pressured by illegal actions” allegedly pursued by Cordova.

King Soopers is owned by Kroger, which also owns City Market in Vail and other Western Slope locations.