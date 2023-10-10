U.S. Ski & Snowboard pumped to host record 11 World Cup events on American snow

River Radamus of Edwards at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games (photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images).

U.S. Ski & Snowboard on Monday issued the following press release on the International Ski Federation (FIS) confirming a record 11 World Cup events on U.S. snow this season — including the annual Birds of Prey speed events at Beaver Creek. New this season, Aspen is adding tech events, including giant slalom — the strongest discipline for River Radamus of Edwards. Here’s the press release:

FIS confirmed 11 FIS World Cups in the United States for the 2023-24 season—the most World Cups hosted on U.S. soil in history.

The U.S. World Cup circuit begins in November and goes through early March, spanning coast to coast with four alpine events, one cross country World Cup, three freeski and snowboard events, two freestyle World Cups and one ski jumping World Cup. The calendar features two new World Cup locations: the first cross country World Cup in the states in more than 20 years in Minneapolis, Minnesota and an additional moguls World Cup in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire.

“We are so excited to have such a robust lineup of World Cups in the United States this season,” said President and CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard Sophie Goldschmidt. “We broke records when we announced nine World Cups last season, and having 11 this season shows our commitment to bringing elite skiing and snowboarding competition to the states to inspire audiences from coast to coast.”

Alpine

The 2023-24 U.S. FIS World Cup circuit will begin on the east coast in Vermont with the alpine women racing giant slalom and slalom at the Stifel Killington Cup over Thanksgiving weekend. 40,000 fans are expected to cheer on the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team women, including five-time Stifel Killington Cup champion and winningest skier of all time Mikaela Shiffrin, and top seven in the world slalom ranked skier and former University of Vermont racer Paula Moltzan.

The week after Killington, the men head to Beaver Creek, Colorado for the annual Xfinity Birds of Prey World Cup for a super-G and two downhills where the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team men will lay it down on home snow. The team will be highlighted by 2022 Olympic silver medalist Ryan Cochran-Siegle and local favorite River Radamus who are sure to put on a show for the domestic crowd.

The men’s World Cup tour returns to the United States at the end of February for the Stifel Palisades Tahoe Cup giant slalom and slalom at the famed 1960 Winter Olympics venue. Palisades Tahoe is known for its challenging terrain and for producing a number of current and past Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team members.

To conclude the U.S. circuit, the men’s tour will head to Colorado at the beginning of March for the Stifel Aspen Winternational presented by United where fans will cheer on Colorado natives Jett Seymour and Radamus into the finish. Aspen Snowmass has hosted more than 100 World Cup races for both men and women over the years, including the World Cup Finals in 2017 and the Stifel America’s Downhill™ downhill and super-G races last season. Differing from last season, the 2024 event will be a giant slalom and slalom.

Freeski & Snowboard

Freeskiers and snowboarders will once again descend on the slopes of Copper Mountain for the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix and the Visa Big Air presented by Toyota Dec. 13-16. The Toyota U.S. Grand Prix will feature halfpipe competition and the Visa Big Air presented by Toyota will showcase athletes debuting their latest tricks on a massive scale big air jump at “The Athlete’s Mountain.” The Toyota U.S. Grand Prix, which has been held at Copper Mountain since the early 2000s, is recognized as the longest running winter action sports tour.

The best of the best slopestyle and halfpipe freeskiers and snowboarders from across the globe will return to North America for a week of action at Mammoth Mountain’s Unbound Main Park for the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix Jan. 31-Feb. 3. Top Stifel U.S. Freeski Team athletes scheduled to appear will include Olympic gold medalist Alex Hall, Olympic silver medalist Colby Stevenson, and 2023 World Championship gold medalists Hanna Faulhaber and Troy Podmilsak. 2023 FIS Crystal Globe winner Dusty Henricksen, 2023 World Championship bronze medalist Chris Corning and two-time Olympic champion Chloe Kim will be among the riders representing the Hydro Flask U.S. Snowboard Team.

Freestyle

The FIS Freestyle World Cup calendar has two stops in the U.S. this season. New Hampshire’s Waterville Valley Resort, known as the birthplace of freestyle skiing, will host their first World Cup moguls and dual moguls World Cup Jan. 26-27—the mountain’s first freestyle World Cup in its history. Fans will be able to cheer on native New Englanders and Stifel U.S. Freestyle Ski Team skiers Kasey Hogg and Hannah Soar in the competitions.

Competition continues with the Intermountain Health Freestyle International at Deer Valley Feb. 1-3 for aerials, moguls and dual moguls. This event is a staple on the freestyle schedule and brings in a big crowd of fans year after year. 2022 Olympic silver medalist Jaelin Kauf is expected to compete, as are 2022 Olympic champions Chris Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld.

Cross Country

For the first time in more than 20 years, the U.S. is proud to host a COOP FIS Cross Country World Cup with the Loppet Cup presented by Stifel in Minneapolis, Minnesota over Presidents Day Weekend. This World Cup will bring the best cross country athletes in the world to Wirth Park, a unique venue in the heart of the city. Three-time Olympic medalist Jessie Diggins, a native of nearby Afton, Minnesota and the first American athlete to win a cross country gold medal in the Olympics, will lead a strong Stifel U.S. Cross Country Ski Team in front of a sold-out crowd.

Ski Jumping

The FIS Ski Jumping World Cup circuit will head to Lake Placid for the second time since 1990 Feb. 9-12. The event will feature two men’s individual competitions and a team event. Thousands are expected to show up to cheer on the world’s best ski jumpers in the historic location of the 1980 Olympic Games.

ALPINE

Nov. 25-26, 2023: Stifel Killington Cup, Killington, Vermont; women’s slalom/giant slalom

Dec. 1-3, 2023: Xfinity Birds of Prey, Beaver Creek, Colorado; men’s super-G/downhill/downhill

Feb. 24-25, 2024: Stifel Palisades Tahoe Cup, Olympic Valley, California; men’s slalom/giant slalom

March 2-3, 2024: Stifel Aspen Winternational presented by United, Aspen, Colorado; men’s slalom/giant slalom

CROSS COUNTRY

Feb. 17-19, 2024: Loppet Cup presented by Stifel, Minneapolis, Minnesota; sprint/distance

FREESTYLE

Jan. 26-27, 2024: FIS Freestyle World Cup, Waterville Valley, New Hampshire; moguls/dual moguls

Feb. 1-3: Intermountain Health Freestyle International, Deer Valley, Utah; aerials/moguls/dual moguls

FREESKI AND SNOWBOARD

Dec. 13-16, 2023: Toyota U.S. Grand Prix, Copper Mountain, Colorado; halfpipe

Dec. 13-16, 2023: Visa Big Air presented by Toyota, Copper Mountain, Colorado; big air

Jan. 31- Feb. 3, 2024: Toyota U.S. Grand Prix, Mammoth Mountain, California; slopestyle/halfpipe

SKI JUMPING