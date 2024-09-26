Two prescribed fires planned this fall on Forest Service land in Eagle County

The U.S. Forest Service recently issued the following press release on two planned prescribed fires on White River National Forest lands in Eagle County:

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. – Fire managers from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit are hoping conditions will be ideal in the upcoming weeks to ignite two prescribed fires on White River National Forest lands in Eagle County.

Prescribed fires are carefully planned burns used to reduce dense vegetation and other fuels, which helps lower the risk of large wildfires and stimulates new vegetation growth that benefits wildlife.

“Prescribed fires are an important tool land managers use to reduce risk to nearby communities and give firefighters areas to more safely and effectively engage potential future wildfires,” said Dan Nielsen, White River National Forest fuels program manager.

Firefighters are monitoring two areas for potential prescribed fires this fall. The Muddy Sheep Prescribed Fire is targeting 390 acres near Muddy Pass five miles north of Edwards, and up to 120 acres would be burned on the Coyote Park Prescribed Fire five miles northeast of Ruedi Reservoir.

“We are closely monitoring fuel moisture and site-specific weather forecasts. We will only ignite these prescribed fires if conditions are within the range for a safe and effective burn,” Nielsen said.

For more information about these prescribed fires and pile burns, call Dan Nielsen 970-309-8198.

Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. For more information see: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.