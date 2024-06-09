Treat dad this Father’s Day at the Westin Riverfront

AVON, Colo. (June 7, 2024) – Head to The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley this June to celebrate your incredible dad with special events at Stoke & Rye and a gift certificate to visit Spa Anjali.

Stoke & Rye National Bourbon Day Celebration – Friday, June 14th from 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Kick off Father’s Day weekend and honor National Bourbon Day at Stoke & Rye, which pours more than 160 different whiskeys. Sip $15 Old Fashioned cocktails and enjoy 25% off all Whiskey Flights, including the popular Colorado Flight, which features 10th Mountain Rye, Breckenridge Bourbon, Woody Creek Whiskey and Peach Street Bourbon.

Father’s Day BBQ Lunch at Stoke & Rye – Sunday, June 16th from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Relax over a special Father’s Day Lunch Buffet on the patio on Sunday, June 16th from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Father’s BBQ Day buffet is priced at $85 per adult, featuring a hearty mix of BBQ, burgers and more, along with Colorado craft beers and bourbon tastings. Kids aged 6-12 are priced at $22 each and kids ages 5 and under are free!

Reservations at Stoke & Rye are highly recommended, please visit www.stokeandrye.com/happenings to reserve your table.

Spa Anjali Father’s Day Gift Card Sale

Dad deserves a relaxing spa day! Buy a Spa Anjali gift certificate to redeem on any future spa or salon service between June 6th – 16th and save $25 when you buy online! https://shop.spaanjali.com/vouchers/category/