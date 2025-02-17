Treacherous conditions remain on I-70 mountain corridor for Presidents’ Day

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
CDOT photo of weekend carnage.
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) on Monday issued the following press release on “treacherous driving conditions” on Interstate 70, including a planned closure Tuesday for avalanche mitigation:
Travelers on Interstate 70 are urged to be prepared for continued severe weather and treacherous driving conditions today. Motorists will encounter slick, ice and snow packed roads. Additionally, heavy snows and strong winds will bring low visibility and potential white out conditions at times.
The severe weather and roadway conditions have caused numerous closures. Some closures have been implemented for safety, but several closures have been the result of vehicle spin-outs, slide-offs and crashes.
|Natural avalanches have also been visible in the mountains today. While a video captured earlier today by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) showed an avalanche that did not reach the roadway of I-70 through Ten Mile Canyon, the danger of additional slides remains high. In addition, CDOT and CAIC teams saw results of slide control work on Berthoud Pass early this morning, after avalanche mitigation debris did reach the roadway. US 40 required clean-up and re-opened safely to vehicles.
Visitors to the high country who plan to return to the Front Range should prepare for a difficult trip. Travelers should keep extra food, water, and warm clothing readily available and be prepared for lengthy delays in severe weather conditions. COtrip.org will continue to show current road and weather conditions, as well as any road closures. Even so, the extreme weather conditions may cause additional incidents on the road as people try to return from the mountains while the storm continues to deliver heavy snowfall and high winds.
I-70 Vail Pass Closure Tuesday MorningThe Colorado Department of Transportation will perform winter maintenance operations on Interstate 70 Vail Pass tomorrow, Tues., Feb. 18. Operations will begin at 9 a.m. and motorists can expect a lengthy delay lasting for much of the morning. There is not an exact time estimated for opening, as operations are dependent upon weather conditions and the amount of snow crews must clear from the roadway.
Traffic Impacts and Closure Points Eastbound travelers will be stopped three miles east of Vail at Exit 180. This closure point allows motorists to switch travel directions and turn westbound back toward Vail Eastbound commercial traffic is urged to stop and wait at the Dotsero CMV parking lot, Exit 133 Westbound travelers will be stopped at Exit 195 near Copper Mountain Motorists should plan ahead, allow for extra travel time, or arrive and drive through the closure points before the designated closure time of 9 a.m.
