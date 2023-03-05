Tragic loss of BMHS student

Battle Mountain High School Principal Jason Mills on Sunday issued the following statement following the death of a student, Kellen Collins, over the mid-winter break:

I am saddened to share that a BMHS student passed away over the break. There has been an outpouring of support for kids and families. Mental health resources have been accessible and have been deployed to a variety of settings: homes, businesses, and BMHS throughout the past week. Many of you have already come together to support our kids, each other, and our community. Thank you for “leaning in” for each other and for the Collins family as we collectively try to navigate the grieving process.

Jason Mills

We will continue to have additional counseling services at BMHS. Counselors are available to meet with students individually and in groups over the coming days and weeks.

As you all know, secondary trauma and grief can affect people in a variety of ways. Please reach out to the 24/7 Hope Center crisis line (970) 306-4673 (HOPE) if you or anyone you know is experiencing any strong feelings or stress related to this event or any other situation.

Resources available online:

Your Hope Center: Your Hope Center connects individuals in need to immediate clinical support to promote stability, resiliency, and hope.

Eagle Valley Behavioral Health: A list of mental health services and providers through Vail Health

Olivia’s Fund: Olivia’s Fund provides up to six free therapy sessions per year for anyone who lives or works in Eagle County and demonstrates a basic financial need.

Mountain Strong: Mountain Strong is an Employee Assistance Program and Community Scholarship (Oliva’s Fund) platform that connects those in need of therapy services with licensed behavioral health providers.

Speak Up, Reach Out: Whether you’re feeling depressed, worried about a loved one, or missing someone who meant the world to you, help is just a click or call away. Colorado Crisis Services (844) 493-8255

Our continued thoughts and prayers are with the Collins family and all those connected to this tragic loss.

Love and light to each of you,

Jason Mills

Actualización sobre el maestro Sr. Ballay

Estimadas familias de la escuela secundaria Battle Mountain:

Después de tener un evento cardíaco importante el viernes por la noche, el Sr. Ballay tuvo una cirugía exitosa que se llevó a cabo del viernes por la noche al sábado por la mañana. Se ha estado recuperando en la unidad de cuidados intensivos durante el fin de semana. Hasta ahora, su recuperación ha sido fenomenal. Ha caminado por la unidad de cuidados intensivos, interactuado con su familia y su equipo médico, y de hecho ha enviado algunos mensajes de texto. Ha preguntado sobre su equipo de lacrosse femenino, sus clases académicas y expresó su preocupación por el plan académico de sus estudiantes para el resto del año. Además, nos complace informar que esta mañana al Sr. Ballay le quitaron los tubos torácicos y lo enviaron a una sala de recuperación degradada y ya no estará más en la sala de cuidados intensivos.

Si bien esta es una noticia positiva con respecto a la recuperación del Sr. Ballay, reconocemos que esta situación puede ser perturbadora y queremos recordarles a todos que el Centro Hope es un recurso disponible en caso de que sienta la necesidad de hablar con alguien. Puede comunicarse con ellos al (970) 306-4673.

Le pedimos que tenga a la familia Ballay en sus pensamientos y oraciones, en este momento la familia pide que se respete su privacidad. La familia Ballay tiene un sólido sistema de apoyo y compartiremos información adicional a medida que esté disponible.

Sinceramente,

Jason Mills