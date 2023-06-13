Town of Vail’s Annual Trees for Vail giveaway runs through Friday

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on its annual Trees for Vail program:

The Town of Vail is sponsoring the distribution of 100 native trees and shrubs as part of the annual Trees for Vail program. The tree and shrub giveaway will be taking place in front of the Community Development Building at 75 S. Frontage Road, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and will continue through Friday, June 16 or until all the trees are gone.

Vail residents or property owners who show proof of Vail residency will be eligible to pick up a free one-gallon tree or native shrub. The trees will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis and will be limited to one tree per household.

The town’s environmental sustainability office is organizing the event. This year the giveaway is focused on native species to the area. This includes chokecherry, quaking aspen, yellow currant, blue spruce, chokecherry, thinleaf alder, flowering dogwood, yellow mountain willow, and snowberry.

Planting native trees in Vail will replace those that have been lost over the years to insect infestation by the mountain pine beetle and needle scale. Other benefits include enhancing air and water quality, reducing carbon emissions and improving habitat in Vail with species native to our mountain region.

Residents are encouraged to consider planting in locations that do not create wildfire hazards. No shrubs or trees should be planted within 5 feet of a building and trees should be kept at least 10 feet away.

Vail residents wishing to pick up a tree or shrub are asked to park at the Community Development lot and call Pete Wadden, the town’s watershed health specialist, at 970-568-6753, to help them select a tree or shrub of their choice.

Click here for more information