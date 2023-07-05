Town of Vail to sponsor annual neighborhood picnics July 11, Aug. 8

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on its annual neighborhood picnics:

The Town of Vail’s annual Celebrating Community neighborhood picnic series returns this summer. The first picnic will be held Tuesday, July 11 at Bighorn Park in East Vail with another Tuesday, Aug. 8 at Donovan Pavilion in West Vail. Each picnic will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with free food and drink provided by the town on a first-come, first-served basis.

The picnics provide community members a fun and informal place to reconnect with neighbors and have an opportunity to offer comments and suggestions to members of the Vail Town Council and town staff. Staff will have tables set up highlighting current town initiatives.

This is the 23rd year that the picnics have taken place. In addition to the two neighborhood gatherings, community members are encouraged to share their ideas, concerns and suggestions at any time by emailing the Town Council at towncouncil@vailgov.com. Also, the town’s website at vailgov.com includes information on town topics and projects as well as e-mail links and phone numbers for all departments. Join the town’s virtual community on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

