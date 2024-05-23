Town of Vail summer parking operations kick in on Friday

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on summer parking operations:

The Town of Vail will transition to summer parking operations on Friday, May 24. The Vail Village, Lionshead and Red Sandstone parking structures will remain free for daytime parking. New this summer, overflow parking will not be allowed on the South Frontage Road between the main Vail roundabout and Vail Valley Drive when the Vail Village and Lionshead structures fill. Overflow parking will be allowed on the Frontage Road to the east and to the west of the area, where signs indicate. The shift is intended to provide a safer experience for drivers and pedestrians during overflow days, as well as a clear shoulder for bike traffic.

Summer operations include a $35 fee for vehicles stored overnight in the Vail Village and Lionshead structures, and a $15 fee for vehicles parked overnight at the Red Sandstone structure. The overnight charge will occur for vehicles parked between 4 and 5 a.m.

Parking for oversized vehicles, including RVs and trailers, will be available on the North Frontage Road in West Vail near the fire station, marked by blue flagging. Overnight parking is $35 per day for a maximum of five days. Vehicles utilizing this area must register and make payments through the ParkMobile app.

Allowances for free overnight parking in the Vail Village and Lionshead structures will be made for those who arrange an alternate ride home in lieu of driving while intoxicated. For eligibility, enter after 3 p.m. and leave before 11 a.m. the next day. Motorists should see a parking attendant for validation at exit.

The 2024 Summer Condo Pass is now available for purchase. This pass is for condominium owners in the Vail Core with properties that are included within the qualified exemption map. Cost is $475 and owners are required to provide proof of ownership and ID. In addition, employees who work overnight at a Vail Village or Lionshead business between 4 and 5 am, are eligible for a free overnight pass. Employees are required to provide a signed verification letter from their employer.

To begin the application and verification process for these passes, visit the front desk of the Town of Vail Municipal Building at 75 S. Frontage Rd. After verification and payment, the pass will be made available within three business days.

All Premier, Business Premier and Employee Plus passes have been extended and can be used this summer season to enter and exit the Vail Village, Lionshead and Red Sandstone structures by scanning the pass at entrance and exit. These passes will waive any overnight fees accrued in the structures.

The Ford Park lot and Soccer/Vail Athletic Fields lot will be utilized for event parking during scheduled times. The managed parking, paid parking and event bus service schedules can be found at www.vail.gov/parking. The event bus will run a free express route between the Lionshead Transportation Center, Vail Village Transit Center and Ford Park bus stops. Paid parking events will include a $15 entrance fee per vehicle; however, vehicles arriving with four or more people will be eligible for free parking with the town’s “FOUR+ FOR FREE” carpool incentive program.

For more information on the summer parking program, visit www.vail.gov/summerparking. Access details on paid parking events at Ford Park are listed at www.vail.gov/eventparking. For additional information, email parking_supv@vail.gov or call the parking office at 970-479-2445.

