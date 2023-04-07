Town of Vail seeks public input on Ford Park Master Plan

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release seeking public input on its Ford Park Master Plan:

The Town of Vail has begun the process of updating its Ford Park Master Plan and is soliciting input from the public. A short questionnaire on potential future management and physical changes to the park is available at www.engagevail.com/fordpark2023. All interested community members are encouraged to respond.

Ford Park is known as the crown jewel in the Town of Vail’s system of parks and open space. The Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Vail Nature Center, playground and sports fields all make Ford Park a much loved and used public park. Management of the park and review of improvement proposals are guided by the Ford Park Master Plan, which has been updated and modified several times since the original document in the 1980s. The 2013 Ford Park Master Plan is the most recent guiding document adopted by the Vail Town Council.

The current project to update the plan began in the fall of 2022 with the solicitation of ideas and input from the organizations that manage and use the facilities in the park. These include the Vail Recreation District, Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, Vail Valley Foundation, Bravo! and several town departments.

The planning firm WRT was hired to assist town staff in drafting the updated master plan. For additional information please contact Todd Oppenheimer, Town of Vail Capital Projects Manager at toppenheimer@vailgov.com or 970-479-2161.

Click here for more information