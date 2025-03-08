Town of Vail seeks input on single-use plastic regulations

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on its survey regarding proposed single-use plastic regulations:

The Town of Vail is seeking community input as it develops regulations regarding the sale and distribution of certain single-use plastics. The survey will be available until March 31 at www.engagevail.com/single-use-plastics.

Following an October 2024 student presentation on the impacts of single-use plastics on the environment and public health, the Vail Town Council directed staff to develop an ordinance limiting their sale and distribution within the town. The direction follows the town’s established history of these types of efforts. In 2015, the town implemented a ban on single-use plastic carryout bags at grocery stores, which was expanded to all retailers in Vail in 2024 per state legislation. Also in 2024, the town banned polystyrene containers at food establishments.

Single-use plastics are products made primarily from fossil fuel-based chemicals intended to be disposed of immediately after use, such as plastic and polystyrene food and beverage containers, bottles, straws, cups, cutlery and disposable plastic bags. They often end up in landfills, waterways and natural spaces, where they can harm wildlife, degrade water quality, and contribute to the growing global waste crisis. For Vail, protecting Gore Creek, reducing carbon emissions, and preserving the alpine environment are top priorities to ensure a sustainable future.

Stakeholder engagement will help to determine the details of the ordinance. Residents, business owners, employees and visitors are all encouraged to complete survey and help shape the policy. Additional opportunities to provide input will be available. A business specific workshop will be held on April 8th and two community workshops will be held on April 9. Workshop details will be announced soon at www.engagevail.com.

Questions about the survey and the anticipated single-use plastics ordinance can be directed to Beth Markham, environmental sustainability manager for Town of Vail, at bmarkham@vail.gov or 970-479-2333.