Town of Vail seeks input on Gore Creek Promenade

The Town of Vail recently released the following press release seeking public input on the future of the Gore Creek Promenade area of town:

The Town of Vail is seeking feedback from users of the Gore Creek Promenade on potential park improvements. Located along Gore Creek between the area of the Children’s Fountain and the International Bridge in Vail Village, the promenade provides access to the creek, is host to special events, and is the entrance to several shops, art galleries and restaurants.

Due to its location and popularity, the Gore Creek Promenade sees heavy use, resulting in significant wear and tear over the years. Nearly three decades since it’s last major renovation, the space is in need of improvements. Residents, business owners and guests are asked to provide input on priorities for the park at www.engagevail.com/gorecreekpromenade.

Some issues observed include:

Degraded turf quality/maintenance

Inadequate gathering spaces and seating areas

Heavy use in a small area

The walkway is narrow in spots

Limited access to Gore Creek

Access/egress points are heavily worn

Lots of benches, but not necessarily in the right locations

Bike/ski rack needs

Potential need for a pedestrian connection to Bridge Street

The park is never given a “break”

Public input will be taken through the end of the year, with preliminary design of the improvements expected to begin in January. Final designs and approval are anticipated next summer with construction likely to occur in the fall of 2023.

For more information, contact Gregg Barrie, Town of Vail Senior Landscape Architect, at gbarrie@vailgov.com or Todd Oppenheimer, Town of Vail Capital Projects Manager at toppenheimer@vailgov.com.