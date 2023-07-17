Town of Vail receives more than 425 entries into lottery to rent Residences at Main Vail

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on its lottery to rent new units at the Residences at Main Vail:

The Town of Vail and its partner, Triumph Management West, have received over 425 entries into a lottery to rent one of 9 one-bedroom and 25 two-bedroom available homes for locals at the new Residences at Main Vail. A public lottery drawing will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, July 17 at the Town of Vail Municipal Building, located at 75 S. Frontage Rd., as well as on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82367154064. Applicants are not required to attend.

Following the drawing, Triumph Management West will send out application links to those initially selected. Completed applications, including proof of eligibility demonstrating compliance with the terms of the deed restriction, will be due by 4 p.m. July 20. If homes remain available, a second round of application links will be sent on July 28 with responses due within three business days. The process will continue until all homes are leased.

The 72-home Residences at Main Vail is located at 129 N. Frontage Road, in the heart of Vail. Rental rates will range from $1,700 to $2,235, plus utilities, parking fees and pet fees, based on the size and location of the home. The town has set aside 38 of these homes to accommodate residents who expressed interest in moving prior to next year’s anticipated redevelopment of the Timber Ridge Village Apartments. That effort is scheduled to begin in spring of 2024 and will include 293 homes with a mix of rental and for-sale opportunities for seasonal and year-round residents who work in the Vail community.

In addition, the town recently issued a Request for Proposals for the development of new deed-restricted homes at the West Middle Creek parcel, located at 199 N. Frontage Road.

For additional leasing information at the Residences at Main Vail, contact Mike Connolly at 970-479-9990 or at mikec@triumphmountainproperties.com. For information on the Town of Vail’s housing programs, email housing@vailgov.com.