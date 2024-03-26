Town of Vail Annual Report and Community Meeting video available

The Town of Vail on Monday issued the following press release on video of its annual community meeting presentation now being available online:

Video of Town of Vail’s annual community meeting presentation, as well as photographs from the event, are now available online at www.vail.gov/yearinreview. The March 5 gathering brought together approximately 200 attendees to talk informally with the Vail Town Council and town staff, and included an update on current and recently completed projects, a preview of upcoming initiatives, and recognition of Dr. Jack Eck as the recipient of the 2024 Trailblazer Award.

The Town of Vail’s annual report is also available for review at www.vail.gov/annualreport, which outlines the town’s accomplishments from 2023. From investments in new homes for residents to protections for resident wildlife, over the past year the town has taken a balanced approach to ensuring Vail remains a top destination for guests while supporting the locals who create the welcoming, vibrant and unique atmosphere the town is known for.

In addition to the annual community meeting, the Town of Vail hosts a variety of events throughout the year to help connect with community members. Subscribe to Vail Mail to receive notifications regarding neighborhood picnics, community ski and ride days, the Vail Social and more at www.vail.gov/vailmail. Or, follow the town on social media at www.facebook.com/townofvail and at www.instagram.com/vailgov.