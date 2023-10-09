Town of Vail announces parking rates, pass offerings for 2023-24 winter season

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on its parking rates and pass offering for the upcoming 2023-24 ski season:

The Town of Vail’s daily parking rates and pass offerings for the 2023/34 winter season will remain largely unchanged from last year. The town’s winter parking program aims to proactively manage parking during busy periods; encourage use of multiple modes of transportation; limit the number of Frontage Road overflow parking days; utilize parking at Red Sandstone, Ford Park, and the Soccer Field; improve safety; and work toward the town’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2025.

Public online pass sales will begin Oct. 9 at www.vailgov.com/parkingpasses. Those with existing parker portal accounts should have received an email with their username and password. The username is the email provided during the signup process and is case sensitive. The password can also be recovered through a link on the parker portal sign on page. Once logged in, existing users should check that their account and payment information is up to date. They can then navigate to the ‘Locations/Access’ tab and click the ‘ADD LOCATION/PARKING’ button to begin the parking pass request.

Those who purchased a 2022/23 Vail or Eagle County Local Pass will have their purchase fee waived for the 2023/24 winter season. This new pass will automatically be accessible on their parker portal.

Please note that all passes will now require payment by credit card at exit for any parking fees accrued. Parking fees will be paid at the facilities and no longer through the parker portal.

Those who did not purchase a pass last year will need to create an account. Once on the parker portal sign on page, click the ‘SEARCH FOR PARKING’ button to begin the parking pass request. Verification documentation for eligibility of some passes may be required.

After a parking pass has been requested by new or existing users, the parking pass sales team will review the application and any associated verification documentation if required. Once eligibility is approved, an email will be sent to the user inviting them to complete the signup process. A credit card will be needed to purchase the pass. Once complete, the user’s QR code parking pass will be accessible in their parker portal within three business days.

Businesses purchasing multiple passes for their employees should contact the Town of Vail Finance Department to get set up in the system. Town staff will be reaching out to businesses that have purchased multiple passes in the past to explain the pass options available. Contact the town’s parking sales office at 970-479-2104 from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday to Friday, or email parkingsales@vail.gov for more information.

Daily parking rates will fluctuate based on peak and non-peak days, as follows:

Daily Rates for Vail Village and Lionshead Parking Structures

Daily Rates for Red Sandstone Garage, Ford Park, Soccer Lot

This year’s pass offerings provide savings on the above rates and expanded free parking for Vail locals, business owners and workers, as well as for Eagle County residents. Parking charges will be paid with a credit card.

Premier Pass – $5,500

Offers guaranteed access to both Vail Village and Lionshead structure as well as access to Ford, Soccer, and Red Sandstone.

Business Premier – $2,200

Only one per business in Village Core. Guaranteed access to either Vail Village or Lionshead structure. Business verification required.

Employee Plus – $1,850

Free access to Lionshead Structure as well as free access to Vail Village structure on non-peak days and access with employee rate on peak days. Village Core or Vail Mountain 30 hour/week employment verification required.

Employee – $425

Free daytime access to Ford, Soccer and Red Sandstone. Access to Vail Village and Lionshead structures at local rate. Village Core or Vail Mountain 30 hour/week employment verification required.

Vail Local Pass – $25

Access to Vail Village and Lionshead structures at a discounted rate based on peak and non-peak days. Access to Ford, Soccer, and Red Sandstone at a discounted rate based on peak and non-peak days. Residence, property owner, Vail business license or employment verification required.

Eagle County Local Pass – $50

Access to Vail Village and Lionshead structures at a discounted rate based on peak and non-peak days. Access to Ford, Soccer, and Red Sandstone at a discounted rate based on peak & non-peak days. Residence verification required.

Daily Peak Passholder Rates for Vail Village and Lionshead Parking Structures

Any passholders receive FREE parking between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., peak and non-peak days.

Daily Peak Passholder Rates for Red Sandstone Garage, Ford Park and Soccer Lot

Any passholders receive FREE parking between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., peak and non-peak days.

Daily Non-Peak Passholder Rates for Vail Village and Lionshead Parking Structures

Any passholders receive FREE parking between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., peak and non-peak days.

Daily Non-Peak Passholder Rates for Red Sandstone Garage, Ford Park and Soccer Lot

Any passholders receive FREE parking between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., peak and non-peak days

Anyone working in or visiting Vail is encouraged to take public transportation, including utilizing the free Town of Vail bus system and its real time bus information platform Ride Vail, as well as ECO Transit in Eagle County and regional services like Bustang or Pegasus which offer service from Denver to Vail.

For more information on parking in Vail, visit www.vailgov.com/parking or call 970-479-2104. For information on local and regional transit service, visit www.vailgov.com/bus.