Town of Eagle ShowDown Town concert series schedule announced

The Vail Valley Foundation recently issued the following press release the Town of Eagle ShowDown Town concert series presented by Alpine Bank:

Today, the Vail Valley Foundation proudly announces the 2024 lineup for Town of Eagle ShowDown Town presented by Alpine Bank. This FREE summer concert series runs weekly from June 27 – Aug. 15 at Eagle Town Park.

With shows ranging from rock to jazz to bluegrass to funk and beyond, ShowDown Town has become synonymous with summer in Eagle. Each week, locals and visitors enjoy sunshine, picnics, friends, and incredible free music through the support of our partners. There will also be a climbing wall and a wide selection of eats and treats from numerous food vendors.

This summer’s concert lineup includes many Colorado acts and is available online at vvf.org.

June 27 – Erik Stucky Band

Growing up in western Colorado, Erik Stucky picked up his first mandolin at the age of 8. Performing on the mandolin and guitar, Stucky combines his passion for lyric writing, folk instrumentation, and big band arrangements.

July 11 – Bourbon Street Brass Band

Bourbon Brass Band is a Colorado musical ensemble of horns and drums, playing traditional street jazz in the traditional New Orleans “second line” style.

July 18 – Easy Honey

Easy Honey’s witty melodies, dotted with catchy hooks, serve as anthems of nostalgia for their indie rock audiences. The group infuses its singer-songwriter folk roots with an original blend of East Coast surf-rock, catalyzed by the band’s relocation to the up-and-coming Charleston, SC music scene.

July 25 – Danger Mountain

A Local favorite, Danger Mountain is a five-piece string band that creates a progressive bluegrass sound by blending traditional instrumentation with modern genres and styles. Since forming Eagle in 2022, they’ve built an energized and growing fan base with their dynamic repertoire, creative musical approach, and experimental live performances.

August 1- Hand Turkey

Born out of the 2020 quarantine, Hand Turkey is a groove music band from Fort Collins. With a full three-piece brass section, they provide Colorado audiences with high-energy, low-volume groove music to spice up the summer night vibe that Eagle County is known for.

August 8 – The Jeremy Facknitz Band

Award-winning singer-songwriter Jeremy Facknitz entertains nationwide audiences with his lovingly crafted music and high-energy performances. While the Colorado Springs resident performs primarily solo, this concert will include his 6-piece band, marrying the folk-rock and jazz stylings he is known for.

August 15 – Winchester Road

Colorado’s own Winchester Road embodies country music’s timeless spirit. The band seamlessly blends classic, ’90s, and contemporary country with Red Dirt and Southern Rock influences. This series finale concert promises an unforgettable night of country tunes and dance-floor magic.

About Eagle Town Park:

Nestled in the center of the Town of Eagle, Colo., families can enjoy live music, the playground, basketball court, horseshoe pits, and picnic tables. Learn more at eagleoutside.com

Know before you go:

All Town of Eagle ShowDown Town concerts start at 6:30 p.m.

Picnics are welcome.

Bring a blanket or a chair to relax and enjoy the show.

No glass is allowed.

Outside alcohol is allowed but limited to beer and wine only.

When the concerts end, the fun continues at the Grand Avenue Grill (678 Grand Avenue, Eagle), the official Town of Eagle Showdown Town after-party venue. They will have more music, food, and festivities just a few blocks away.

Find more information online at vvf.org.