Town of Avon seeks pro, con statements on proposed use tax for community housing

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release seeking pro and con statements on Ballot Issue C — a proposed use tax on new construction to benefit community housing:

The Town of Avon is soliciting pro and con statements on one ballot measure which will appear on the November 5, 2024 election ballot. The ballot measure, Ballot Issue 2C, is for the use tax on new construction to benefit community housing.

Per Colorado state law, comments received will be summarized for inclusion in the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights ballot issue notice, which will be mailed to all registered voters. To be included in the summary, comments must address the specific ballot issue and include the submitter’s name, signature and the address where they are registered to vote.

Only registered Avon voters may submit comments on the issue, and comments must include a signature where the signer is registered to vote. Please address your comments to the Town Clerk, Town of Avon, PO Box 975, Avon, CO, 81620 or email to mjauregui@avon.org. Written statements must be received no later than 12:00 p.m. on Friday September 20, 2024.

For more information about the TABOR Notice, contact Avon Town Clerk Miguel Jauregui Casanueva at mjauregui@avon.org or 970-748-4001.

For more information about the November 5, 2024 General Election, contact Eagle County Clerk and Recorder’s Office at elections@eaglecounty.us or 970.328-8715.