Town of Avon launches request for proposals for year-round food truck location

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on food trucks:

The Town of Avon is excited to announce the release of a Request for Proposals (RFP) for its Year-Round Food Truck Location. This opportunity invites qualified Eagle County entrepreneurs and businesses to apply for a coveted three-year permit to operate a Food Truck at one of Avon’s busiest and most visible public transit and gathering hubs.

Located on W. Benchmark Road between Avon Station and the Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, the designated Food Truck space has been home to a popular Food Truck since 2016. The Town seeks to continue this tradition by selecting a vendor offering distinctive, high-quality, and fast-casual cuisine that enhances the visitor and resident experience in the heart of the Vail Valley.

“This program is a great way to foster local entrepreneurship while adding vibrancy to our community core,” said Danita Dempsey, Chief Cultural Officer for the Town of Avon. “We’re looking for a vendor who not only serves great food but also reflects Avon’s welcoming and dynamic character while adhering to our sustainability practices.”

The selected vendor will receive a permit for year-round operation from November 16, 2025, through November 15, 2028, pending a successful performance review after the first year. The permit includes access to a 208V/50-amp power source and a prime location that draws foot traffic from nearby parks, residential areas, and the regional transit system. The deadline to submit is Friday, May 30, 2025, by 5:00 p.m. MST.

Applicants must be based in Eagle County and are encouraged to showcase imaginative menus, visual design, and a strong commitment to quality service. The Selection Committee will give preference to Town of Avon business license holders currently operating in brick-and-mortar locations within Avon or Food Truck Vendors who have at least one (1) years’ experience in operating a Food Truck or comparable enterprise.

For a complete overview of the RFP, including proposal requirements, permit terms, and evaluation criteria, visit www.avon.org or contact the Special Events team at cvanwinkle@avon.org.

Don’t miss this unique chance to showcase your Food Truck in Avon. Bring your flavor to the mountains and be a part of something special!